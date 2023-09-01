How to sell ships in Starfield

Ships are an integral part of Starfield and it is only natural you would want to sell off a few of them. Here is a guide on how to sell ships in this game.

Ships are arguably one of the most important aspects of Starfield. You cannot explore the cosmos if you do not have a ship and you need to keep upgrading it as you progress through the game.

However, once you have more than one ship, you might be looking to sell some of your old and outdated ones. As it happens, selling a ship is very simple in the game and you can get good returns for money.

A guide to selling ships in Starfield has been presented in the following section.

Bethesda Game Studios Selling ships is very easy in Starfield

Guide to selling ships in Starfield

In order to sell a ship in Starfield, follow the steps provided below:

Locate a Ship Services Technician Vendor in the game. Open the menu to buy a ship. Look at the bottom of the screen and press the option to sell a ship. Selecting Sell will ask you for confirmation and also show the number of Credits you can gain.

It is crucial to mention here that if you do not have more than one ship, then you cannot sell your last remaining one. This is because you will need a ship to travel across worlds and it is mandatory that you keep one in your possession at all times.

Lastly, you should remember that the price of the ship will be dialed down quite significantly by the vendor. Therefore, the chances of receiving full value for your ship are extremely low.

This concludes our guide to selling ships in Starfield.

