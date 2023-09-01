How to auto-persuade in Starfield: Persuasion explained

Starfield is the latest RPG from Bethesda and it lets players embark on an epic space adventure where you’ll need to use plenty of tools to succeed including the game’s Persuasion mechanics. Unlocking the auto-persuade option is a huge help so here’s exactly how to obtain it and how it works in the game.

Bethesda’s Starfield is a truly sprawling title where players can journey across an entire galaxy, visiting planets, meeting companions, and creating and customizing their ideal ship.

One of the most useful tools you have in the game is Persuasion. By pulling this off successfully you can completely avoid some tough combat situations so it’s an extremely handy option. After some time in Starfield, you can unlock the auto-persuade option which will speed up the process.

Here’s exactly how Persuasion works in the game and how to use auto-persuade.

Bethesda Auto-persuade can speed up conversations in Starfield.

How to unlock Persuasion in Starfield

Before you can start Persuading folks in Starfield, you’ll first need to acquire the skill. You can do this by selecting a character background that has Persuasion. These are:

Diplomat

Industrialist

Sculptor

Space Scoundrel

If you’ve got a background without Persuasion, however, you’ll have to unlock it from the ‘Social Skills’ Skill Tree. To do this, simply level up your character until you’ve got enough skill points to obtain Persuasion.

How to auto-persuade in Starfield

To auto-persuade in Starfield, you’ll need to have successfully passed 6 instances of persuasion.

When you begin a conversation with an NPC, you may be able to select a dialogue option marked with the words ‘[PERSUADE]’. Once you choose this option, an additional menu will open with persuasive dialogue. Each option will be color-coded in either Green, Orange, or Red based on how likely they are to succeed.

If you successfully pass 6 lines of dialogue, the auto-persuade option will become available on the button right of the screen. Choosing to auto-persuade will automatically pass you through the most difficult dialogue option which will greatly increase your chances of a successful conversation.

That’s everything you need to know about Persuasion in Starfield! For more on the game, check out our guides below:

