Will Starfield be on Steam Deck?

The new Bethesda RPG, Starfield is almost upon us, but the Microsoft-owned studio is still coy about whether the game will be supported on Steam Deck.

After an impressive showing at the recent Xbox showcase, the new Bethesda RPG Starfield is the talk of the town. However, a very loud minority of people are gasping for information as to whether the game will work on the Steam Deck.

However, in a recent interview with Kinda Funny Games’ xCast, Todd Howard didn’t want to commit to anything right now.

Starfield is coming to Steam, which is already one step to the chance to have space adventures on the go. Remember, the Steam Deck is just a PC running Linux, and if the game runs using Proton, it’ll probably run on Valve’s handheld.

The major sticking point here is that the game looks intense. Recent announcements that the game would be stuck at 30FPS on both Series X and S have been slammed by fans not understanding the fundamentals.

Starfield might not work on the Steam Deck due to the CPU

Starfield is suspected to be heavily CPU bound. This has resulted in the current lineup of Xbox consoles, whose CPUs would have been confirmed sometime in 2018 or 2019, forcing the lock to 30FPS.

The Steam Deck is no different. With a custom AMD chip inside, dubbed Van Gogh, it too is often the cause of poor performance on the platform. Bethesda would need to put in some additional work to ensure performance is on point within the unique architecture available.

While we suspect the game will load, run and play with an iffy framerate at 720p, we also might hedge our bets and say the game might not even be playable at launch. This issue found its way into games like Returnal and The Last of Us, with instability due to the hardware.

In the meantime, Starfield does give you quite a good excuse to ditch the consoles and begin moving to PC. If you want that 60FPS experience, it might be the only place to find it for the foreseeable future.