All Starfield Companions so far: Skills & background explained

Starfield Companions play an important part in your intergalactic quest through the stars, so here’s every Companion, skill, and background in the game so far.

While Starfield may not be a multiplayer game, it does enable players to be accompanied by Companions. These computer-controlled units all have their own unique backstories, while some have a lot of interaction in the game’s main story.

As you can imagine, having an extra pair of hands on deck is incredibly useful, especially when you’re exploring a particularly hostile planet. So, whether you want to know how many Companions there are in Starfield or simply wish to check their skills and background, our guide has everything you need to know.

How many Companions are there in Strarfield?

Bethesda Starfield has plenty of Companions for players to recruit.

Starfield will offer over 20 Companions for players to recruit. According to a recent Q&A with the game’s developers, a total of four Companions from the Constellation will have the most story and interaction with the player.

However, it’s important to note that all of the Companion characters in the game have their own backgrounds, so there’s plenty of variety when it comes to picking your computer-controlled companion. Just like in other Bethesda games like Skyrim, Starfield companions can also hold onto your items, which is always incredibly useful.

All Companions in Starfield

Bethesda There’s certainly plenty of choice when it comes to picking Starfield Companions and Crewmates.

Currently, only seven of the 20 Starfield Companions have been officially revealed, so we’ve listed all their names, skills, and backgrounds in the table below.

STARFIELD COMPANION NAME SKILLS BACKGROUND Adoring Fan (Crewmate) 2 stars in Weight Lifting

1 star in Concealment

1 star in Scavenging An NPC who is inspired by the Adoring Fan from Elders Scroll IV: Oblivion. Barrett 4 stars in Starship Engineering

3 stars in Particle Weapon Beam system

2 stars in Robotics

1 star in Gastronomy An experienced Constellation member. Heller (Crewmate) 3 stars in Outpost Engineering He’s an Argos Extractors employee that you can hire during your journey. Sarah Morgan 4 stars in Astrodynamics

3 stars in Lasers

2 stars in Leadership

1 star in Botany She is the acting chair of Constellation who was formerly a soldier and adventurer. Sam Coe 4 stars in Piloting

3 stars in Rifle Certification

2 stars in Payloads

1 star in Geology Most likely a descendant of the Freestar family who owns the Coe Plaza in Akila City. VASCO (Crewmate) TBA An expeditionary robot character that excels in traveling through rough terrain while carrying massive pieces of equipment. Marika Boros (Crewmate) 2 stars in Ballistics

1 star in Shotgun Certification

1 star in Particle Weapon Beam system No information apart from the fact that you can hire her from a spaceport called The Viewport.

Starfield Companion system explained

Bethesda Certain Starfield Companions will have more story interaction than others.

Starfield developers have confirmed that the game will have several named characters who can join you as a Companion or Crewmember. However, only four of them have the most detailed storylines and have story interaction.

We listed three of the four Constellation Companions below:

Sarah Morgan

Sam Coe

Berret

Additionally, the developers also revealed that you can romance Companions but not Crewmembers, so you may want to think carefully before you go wooing your AI allies.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this information as and when new Companions are revealed, so be sure to check back here regularly. In the meantime, head over to our Starfield page for all the latest news and guides.

