Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode?

Starfield is going to be a massive RPG, but players are always going to want more. Does the game have New Game Plus? Here’s everything we know.

Bethesda has revealed that the upcoming Starfield will have around a thousand planets to explore, utilizing procedural generative content to build these massive worlds. If you’re playing casually, it’s likely you’ll never even fully explore a tiny fraction of this.

But also, there are players who are ready to experience everything Starfield has to offer across its potentially hundreds of hours of gameplay. And once that’s been drained through, they’ll be ready to start over again.

New Game Plus is a feature typically included in RPGs, which allows you to restart the story from the beginning while keeping certain attributes from your leveling. Usually, you get to keep your skills and inventory items.

So, will the feature be available once you hit Starfield’s credits?

Will Starfield have New Game Plus?

We currently do not know if Starfield will have New Game Plus, or if it even exists in the upcoming space opera.

Based on previous Bethesda games, it’s unlikely this feature will be implemented. New Game Plus hasn’t been included in any previous Elder Scrolls or Fallout games, at least not without the use of mods.

So while the game probably won’t have New Game Plus in an official capacity, there is always the likelihood a modder might bring it in. Or you never know, Bethesda could buck the trend and include it themselves.

And that’s all we know so far about New Game Plus mode in Starfield. Check out our other guides below:

