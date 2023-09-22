Starfield has a system where you can build outposts on various planets across the system. These outposts can be barebones, or they can be stylish and luxurious. In order to make a luxurious outpost you need access to Luxury Textiles and here is a guide on how to get it.

Outposts are an integral part of Starfield. These outposts are basically small bases in the game that you can build on different planets in order to continue your research, collect materials, or even live there.

Now, if you are planning to stay at your outpost, you might want to decorate it with furniture. However, in order to do that, you will need access to Luxury Textiles in the game.

So, here’s exactly how to get Luxury Textiles in Starfield.

Starfield: How to get Luxury Textiles

Luxury Textile is a valuable item in Starfield as it is a bit hard to obtain. The most consistent way you can get this material is by buying it from a vendor. The various vendors that occasionally bring Luxury Textile in their inventory are :

UC Distribution Centre in New Atlantis.

UC Exchange in Cydonia.

General Shop in Titan.

However, it is important to remember that there is no fixed time when this item appears on the inventory of the vendors mentioned above. It can appear randomly and you simply need to get lucky.

Fortunately, there is a second way through which you can obtain this item. You can travel to the planet named Schrodinger III in the Schrodinger system. On this planet, you come across animals called Foxbats.

All you need to do is kill these Foxbats and you can get Luxury textiles with ease. However, the planet has a high-level requirement, which means you might want to be careful, especially if you are trying to go there early in the game.

There you have it, this is all you need to know about Luxury Textiles in Starfield. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

