How to fast travel in Starfield

When it comes to fast travel in Starfield, players have a number of unique methods at their disposal. Whether it’s using your scanner to jump across a planet, or using your ship to instantly transport to a new system, here’s how the many different options all work.

Starfield is a big game. Not just in terms of its immense popularity, but in its sheer scope as well. With more than a thousand planets to explore, it’s safe to say not everyone is going to see and do everything possible.

Article continues after ad

But to expedite the process, especially when it comes to lengthy space travel times, the game does include a number of fast travel options. Some help you out on foot, while others help you blip across the galaxy in a heartbeat.

Article continues after ad

So if you’re wondering how it all works, look no further. Here’s the full rundown on fast travel in Starfield.

Bethesda Softworks Fast travel really helps speed up exploration after you’ve landed on a planet.

To fast travel while on the surface of a planet in Starfield, simply pull up your handscanner device. From here, you can see any nearby fast-travel points thanks to points of interest you’ve previously visited. Simply highlight a location and the fast-travel option will appear.

Article continues after ad

This particular method works for various locations on a particular planet, like main cities, enemy bases, and the like. However, it doesn’t work for your own ship.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

So if you’re ever lost while exploring one of the game’s many enormous planets, you have to instead open the surface map. It’s from here that you can then see your ship’s location and fast-travel right back to it.

Article continues after ad

How to fast travel between planets in Starfield

In order to fast travel between planets in Starfield, you first have to manually visit said location. Put simply, you can’t fast travel directly to a new planet without having first landed on it.

Article continues after ad

When jumping into a new star system, you can choose a planet to land on. Once that’s done, you’re then able to fast travel back to that landing spot in future.

So that’s a quick rundown on how fast travel works in Starfield for both on-foot exploration and space travel. Now that you’re out in the wild, be sure to brush up on more of our Starfield guides below:

Article continues after ad

Starfield Achievement list | All Starfield skills | Will Starfield have mod support? | Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | How big is Starfield? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode?