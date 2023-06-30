Starfield is a game with unimaginable hype, but Bethesda Game Studios’ next-generation space exploration game continually faces the same question from Nintendo fans: ‘Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch?’

Starfield represents a new era for Bethesda, showcasing next-generation technology and creative storytelling. With the game designed for platforms with more computational power, we can expect a more immersive gaming experience, impressive graphics, and sophisticated gameplay mechanics.

However, this technological leap could leave less capable platforms like the Nintendo Switch behind.

As one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year, Starfield has kept gamers on the edge of their seats with its promises of a sweeping, interstellar saga filled with exploration, strategy, and thrilling narrative elements. But is the game going to grace the Nintendo Switch? Let’s delve into the topic and find out.

Bethesda

Is Starfield on Nintendo Switch?

We regrettably inform you that, as of right now, Starfield will not be coming to the Nintendo Switch anytime soon.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media, means the likelihood of future Bethesda games, such as Starfield, being released on non-Microsoft platforms is questionable at best. While Microsoft has suggested that some games will still come to other platforms on a case-by-case basis, Starfield does not fall into that category.

Another secondary reason for this decision could be due to doubts about the console’s ability to run the game efficiently enough. Starfield, as a next-generation game, is designed to leverage the superior capabilities of platforms like Xbox Series X|S and high-end PCs, providing an immersive gaming experience that the current Nintendo Switch hardware may not support efficiently.

That being said, fans of Bethesda’s games shouldn’t lose all hope. Future developments in hardware, streaming technologies, and business partnerships could always change the landscape, opening up new possibilities for games like Starfield to reach the Nintendo Switch audience.

For more on Starfield and what players can expect with the sci-fi title, we have a few other guides ready and waiting for you to browse:

