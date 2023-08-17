All Starfield skills: Every ability confirmed so far

Starfield has an extended skill tree packed with many abilities. Players are able to customize their created characters in terms of appearance and gameplay, and we’ve got a list of all the available skills in the game that we know of so far.

Bethesda are seasoned veterans when it comes to making role-playing games. Over the course of several decades, the company has created two of the most iconic RPG franchises ever – The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

A staple of these games has been detailed and in-depth skill trees. A big weave of abilities tied to certain attributes and traits. Players can then use them to improve and add to their character to increase their proficiency in certain areas.

Starfield also utilizes this successful system, and we already know a bunch of skills that will feature in Behesda’s epic sci-fi RPG game.

Contents

How many abilities & skills are in Starfield?

There are a grand total of 82 abilities for players to unlock in Starfield.

These are split into the following categories:

Combat

Physical

Science

Social

Tech

How to upgrade skills in Starfield

To gain access to a skill in Starfield, you must first purchase it with a skill point, Once you’ve done that, you can then only upgrade the skill by satisfying a certain gameplay requirement.

For example, if you purchase the Ballistics ability using a skill point, you can then upgrade it to the next level by meeting the following objective: “Kill 250 enemies with a ballistic weapon.”

Every Starfield ability & skill confirmed so far

Here’s a close look at every confirmed Starfield skill and ability in the game so far.

Skill Name Ability Type Effect Astrodynamics Science Decreases Grav Jump fuel cost Astrophysics Science Increases trait chance while scanning moons Ballistic Weapon Systems Tech Increases ship Ballistic DMG Ballistics Combat Increases Ballistic weapon DMG Bargaining Social Buy items for less and sell for more Boost Pack Training Tech Increases Boost Jump height Botany Science Increases flora scan speed Chemistry Science Craft improved chems Commerce Social Build better trading outposts Concealment Physical Harder to detect while sneaking Decontamination Physical Increases infection recovery chance Demolitions Combat Increases Explosive DMG and radius Diplomacy Social Force an NPC not to attack you temporarily Dueling Combat Increases Melee weapon DMG Gastronomy Social Can craft specialty food and drinks Geology Science Increases ore scan speed Heavy Weapons Certification Combat Increases Heavy weapon DMG Instigation Social Force an NPC to join you temporarily Intimidation Social Force an NPC to flee from you temporarily Lasers Combat Increases Laser weapon DMG Leadership Social Companions gain affinity faster Marksmanship Combat Increases Marksman weapon DMG Martial Arts Physical Unarmed attacks use less Oxygen Medicine Science Increases Med Pack healing Missile Weapons System Tech Increases ship Missile DMG Neurostrikes Physical Increases unarmed attack crit DMG Outpost Engineering Science Build advanced outpost modules Outpost Management Social Can establish trade routes between outposts Particle Beam Weapon Systems Tech Increase ship Particle Beam DMG Particle Beams Combat Increases Particle Beam weapon DMG Payloads Tech Increases ship cargo capacity Persuasion Social Increases success chance for speech challenges Piloting Tech Increases ship speed Pistol Certification Combat Increases Pistol DMG Rapid Reloading Combat Increases weapon reload speed Rifle Certification Combat Increases Rifle DMG Robotics Tech Increases DMG to Robots and Turrets Scavenging Social Find more credits while looting Security Tech Can attempt to hack more advanced locks Shotgun Certification Combat Increases Shotgun DMG Sniper Certification Combat Decreases scoped weapon sway Starship Design Tech Unlocks more ship pre-built modules Starship Engineering Tech Unlocks more ship custom modules Stealth Physical Increases sneak attack DMG Surveying Science The Surveying skill likely gives you bonuses to your scanning percentage when using your survey tool. Targeting Combat Increases hipfire accuracy and range Targeting Control Systems Tech Target different subsystems on enemy ships Theft Social Increases pickpocketing success chance Weight Lifting Physical Increases carry capacity Wellness Physical Increases max HP Xenosociology Social Force an NPC to do your bidding temporarily

As you can see, there are many abilities already confirmed with still many more to go. As we draw closer to the game’s release, we’ll continue to keep you updated with extra abilities and skills.

We’ve got tons of additional Starfield guides you must check out. To do so, check out below to see what’s in store for you:

