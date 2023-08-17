All Starfield skills: Every ability confirmed so far
Starfield has an extended skill tree packed with many abilities. Players are able to customize their created characters in terms of appearance and gameplay, and we’ve got a list of all the available skills in the game that we know of so far.
Bethesda are seasoned veterans when it comes to making role-playing games. Over the course of several decades, the company has created two of the most iconic RPG franchises ever – The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.
A staple of these games has been detailed and in-depth skill trees. A big weave of abilities tied to certain attributes and traits. Players can then use them to improve and add to their character to increase their proficiency in certain areas.
Starfield also utilizes this successful system, and we already know a bunch of skills that will feature in Behesda’s epic sci-fi RPG game.
Contents
- How many abilities & skills are in Starfield?
- How to upgrade skills in Starfield
- Every Starfield ability & skill confirmed so far
How many abilities & skills are in Starfield?
There are a grand total of 82 abilities for players to unlock in Starfield.
These are split into the following categories:
- Combat
- Physical
- Science
- Social
- Tech
How to upgrade skills in Starfield
To gain access to a skill in Starfield, you must first purchase it with a skill point, Once you’ve done that, you can then only upgrade the skill by satisfying a certain gameplay requirement.
For example, if you purchase the Ballistics ability using a skill point, you can then upgrade it to the next level by meeting the following objective: “Kill 250 enemies with a ballistic weapon.”
Every Starfield ability & skill confirmed so far
Here’s a close look at every confirmed Starfield skill and ability in the game so far.
|Skill Name
|Ability Type
|Effect
|Astrodynamics
|Science
|Decreases Grav Jump fuel cost
|Astrophysics
|Science
|Increases trait chance while scanning moons
|Ballistic Weapon Systems
|Tech
|Increases ship Ballistic DMG
|Ballistics
|Combat
|Increases Ballistic weapon DMG
|Bargaining
|Social
|Buy items for less and sell for more
|Boost Pack Training
|Tech
|Increases Boost Jump height
|Botany
|Science
|Increases flora scan speed
|Chemistry
|Science
|Craft improved chems
|Commerce
|Social
|Build better trading outposts
|Concealment
|Physical
|Harder to detect while sneaking
|Decontamination
|Physical
|Increases infection recovery chance
|Demolitions
|Combat
|Increases Explosive DMG and radius
|Diplomacy
|Social
|Force an NPC not to attack you temporarily
|Dueling
|Combat
|Increases Melee weapon DMG
|Gastronomy
|Social
|Can craft specialty food and drinks
|Geology
|Science
|Increases ore scan speed
|Heavy Weapons Certification
|Combat
|Increases Heavy weapon DMG
|Instigation
|Social
|Force an NPC to join you temporarily
|Intimidation
|Social
|Force an NPC to flee from you temporarily
|Lasers
|Combat
|Increases Laser weapon DMG
|Leadership
|Social
|Companions gain affinity faster
|Marksmanship
|Combat
|Increases Marksman weapon DMG
|Martial Arts
|Physical
|Unarmed attacks use less Oxygen
|Medicine
|Science
|Increases Med Pack healing
|Missile Weapons System
|Tech
|Increases ship Missile DMG
|Neurostrikes
|Physical
|Increases unarmed attack crit DMG
|Outpost Engineering
|Science
|Build advanced outpost modules
|Outpost Management
|Social
|Can establish trade routes between outposts
|Particle Beam Weapon Systems
|Tech
|Increase ship Particle Beam DMG
|Particle Beams
|Combat
|Increases Particle Beam weapon DMG
|Payloads
|Tech
|Increases ship cargo capacity
|Persuasion
|Social
|Increases success chance for speech challenges
|Piloting
|Tech
|Increases ship speed
|Pistol Certification
|Combat
|Increases Pistol DMG
|Rapid Reloading
|Combat
|Increases weapon reload speed
|Rifle Certification
|Combat
|Increases Rifle DMG
|Robotics
|Tech
|Increases DMG to Robots and Turrets
|Scavenging
|Social
|Find more credits while looting
|Security
|Tech
|Can attempt to hack more advanced locks
|Shotgun Certification
|Combat
|Increases Shotgun DMG
|Sniper Certification
|Combat
|Decreases scoped weapon sway
|Starship Design
|Tech
|Unlocks more ship pre-built modules
|Starship Engineering
|Tech
|Unlocks more ship custom modules
|Stealth
|Physical
|Increases sneak attack DMG
|Surveying
|Science
|The Surveying skill likely gives you bonuses to your scanning percentage when using your survey tool.
|Targeting
|Combat
|Increases hipfire accuracy and range
|Targeting Control Systems
|Tech
|Target different subsystems on enemy ships
|Theft
|Social
|Increases pickpocketing success chance
|Weight Lifting
|Physical
|Increases carry capacity
|Wellness
|Physical
|Increases max HP
|Xenosociology
|Social
|Force an NPC to do your bidding temporarily
As you can see, there are many abilities already confirmed with still many more to go. As we draw closer to the game’s release, we’ll continue to keep you updated with extra abilities and skills.
We’ve got tons of additional Starfield guides you must check out. To do so, check out below to see what’s in store for you:
