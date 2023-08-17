GamingStarfield

All Starfield skills: Every ability confirmed so far

starfield character and logoBethesda

Starfield has an extended skill tree packed with many abilities. Players are able to customize their created characters in terms of appearance and gameplay, and we’ve got a list of all the available skills in the game that we know of so far.

Bethesda are seasoned veterans when it comes to making role-playing games. Over the course of several decades, the company has created two of the most iconic RPG franchises ever – The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

Article continues after ad

A staple of these games has been detailed and in-depth skill trees. A big weave of abilities tied to certain attributes and traits. Players can then use them to improve and add to their character to increase their proficiency in certain areas.

Article continues after ad

Starfield also utilizes this successful system, and we already know a bunch of skills that will feature in Behesda’s epic sci-fi RPG game.

Contents

starfield skills and abilitiesBethesda

How many abilities & skills are in Starfield?

There are a grand total of 82 abilities for players to unlock in Starfield.

Article continues after ad

These are split into the following categories:

  • Combat
  • Physical
  • Science
  • Social
  • Tech

How to upgrade skills in Starfield

To gain access to a skill in Starfield, you must first purchase it with a skill point, Once you’ve done that, you can then only upgrade the skill by satisfying a certain gameplay requirement.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

For example, if you purchase the Ballistics ability using a skill point, you can then upgrade it to the next level by meeting the following objective: “Kill 250 enemies with a ballistic weapon.”

Article continues after ad

Every Starfield ability & skill confirmed so far

Here’s a close look at every confirmed Starfield skill and ability in the game so far.

Article continues after ad
Skill NameAbility TypeEffect
AstrodynamicsScienceDecreases Grav Jump fuel cost
AstrophysicsScienceIncreases trait chance while scanning moons
Ballistic Weapon SystemsTechIncreases ship Ballistic DMG
BallisticsCombatIncreases Ballistic weapon DMG
BargainingSocialBuy items for less and sell for more
Boost Pack TrainingTechIncreases Boost Jump height
BotanyScienceIncreases flora scan speed
ChemistryScienceCraft improved chems
CommerceSocialBuild better trading outposts
ConcealmentPhysicalHarder to detect while sneaking
DecontaminationPhysicalIncreases infection recovery chance
DemolitionsCombatIncreases Explosive DMG and radius
DiplomacySocialForce an NPC not to attack you temporarily
DuelingCombatIncreases Melee weapon DMG
GastronomySocialCan craft specialty food and drinks
GeologyScienceIncreases ore scan speed
Heavy Weapons CertificationCombatIncreases Heavy weapon DMG
InstigationSocialForce an NPC to join you temporarily
IntimidationSocialForce an NPC to flee from you temporarily
LasersCombatIncreases Laser weapon DMG
LeadershipSocialCompanions gain affinity faster
MarksmanshipCombatIncreases Marksman weapon DMG
Martial ArtsPhysicalUnarmed attacks use less Oxygen
MedicineScienceIncreases Med Pack healing
Missile Weapons SystemTechIncreases ship Missile DMG
NeurostrikesPhysicalIncreases unarmed attack crit DMG
Outpost EngineeringScienceBuild advanced outpost modules
Outpost ManagementSocialCan establish trade routes between outposts
Particle Beam Weapon SystemsTechIncrease ship Particle Beam DMG
Particle BeamsCombatIncreases Particle Beam weapon DMG
PayloadsTechIncreases ship cargo capacity
PersuasionSocialIncreases success chance for speech challenges
PilotingTechIncreases ship speed
Pistol CertificationCombatIncreases Pistol DMG
Rapid ReloadingCombatIncreases weapon reload speed
Rifle CertificationCombatIncreases Rifle DMG
RoboticsTechIncreases DMG to Robots and Turrets
ScavengingSocialFind more credits while looting
SecurityTechCan attempt to hack more advanced locks
Shotgun CertificationCombatIncreases Shotgun DMG
Sniper CertificationCombatDecreases scoped weapon sway
Starship DesignTechUnlocks more ship pre-built modules
Starship EngineeringTechUnlocks more ship custom modules
StealthPhysicalIncreases sneak attack DMG
SurveyingScienceThe Surveying skill likely gives you bonuses to your scanning percentage when using your survey tool.
TargetingCombatIncreases hipfire accuracy and range
Targeting Control SystemsTechTarget different subsystems on enemy ships
TheftSocialIncreases pickpocketing success chance
Weight LiftingPhysicalIncreases carry capacity
WellnessPhysicalIncreases max HP
XenosociologySocialForce an NPC to do your bidding temporarily

As you can see, there are many abilities already confirmed with still many more to go. As we draw closer to the game’s release, we’ll continue to keep you updated with extra abilities and skills.

We’ve got tons of additional Starfield guides you must check out. To do so, check out below to see what’s in store for you:

Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode? | Will Starfield have mod support? | Can you do a pacifist run in Starfield? | Will Starfield have a playable demo?

Article continues after ad
Article continues after ad

Related Topics