How to remove Starfield Wanted Trait & Trackers Alliance Agent locations

Removing the Wanted Trait in Starfield is incredibly important, especially if you wish to avoid being constantly hunted. So, here’s how you can eliminate these pesky bounties.

Just like other popular Bethesda titles like Skyrim, Starfield also features a bounty system, also known as the Wanted Trait. Starfield’s Wanted Trait can be particularly annoying, especially if you want to explore the game’s planets without constantly having to look over your shoulder.

After all, fighting waves of bounty hunters can get rather tiresome and even drain your resources. Fortunately, there is a simple way to remove the Wanted Trait in Starfield. So, if you want to avoid being headhunted and wish to know where you can find the Trackers Alliance Agent locations, then you’ve come to the right place.

How to remove the Wanted Trait in Starfield

Bethesda Removing the Wanted Trait can help alleviate unwanted combat scenarios.

In order to remove the Wanted trait in Starfield, you will need to speak with a Trackers Alliance Agent. The NPCs can be found in most major cities, so you’ll need to head over to one if you wish to stop being pursued by Bounty Hunters.

Once you’ve found a Trackers Alliance Agent, you’ll need to speak with them and pay three thousand credits to lift the bounty that has been placed on your head. As soon as you have paid the agent, the Wanted Trait will be removed from your character and you’ll be free to explore the galaxy without being constantly chased down.

Trackers Alliance Agent locations

Bethesda Finding a Trackers Alliance Agent is needed to remove the Wanted Trait.

The Trackers Alliance Agents can be tricky to find, so we’ve listed two locations where you can quickly remove the Wanted Trait.

Atlantis: The Alliance Agent in Atlantis is located at The Well outside the Church of the Enlightened.

The Alliance Agent in Atlantis is located at The Well outside the Church of the Enlightened. Cydonia: This Alliance Agent can be found near the entryway of Cydonia.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about removing the Wanted Trait in Starfield and where you can find Trackers Alliance Agent locations. Once you’ve successfully removed your bounty, why not check out our Starfield page and other guides?

