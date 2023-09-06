Starfield’s ending may be different for every player, here’s how to unlock every ending in Starfield and what it means for the galaxy.

Like Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls and Fallout games, Starfield features a variety of choices throughout the game that impact the ending you receive. Your choice of romantic partner, faction allegiance, and even philosophical and political views will dictate what ending you see, and the fate of the galaxy.

Below, we’ve explained how to unlock every ending in Starfield and what factors influence the ending you’ll see. It mostly comes down to all the decisions you make in the game and how each of these combine into one clear and unique ending. Here’s everything you need to know about the endings in Starfield.

Bethesda Game Studios Starfield is an epic quest, and every step you take influences the ending.

How many endings does Starfield have?

Starfield only has one ending, however, there are multiple variations of this ending, and three primary criteria, depending on your actions throughout the game. This mostly relates to the characters, factions, locations, their fates, and what that means for you. So rest assured, your ending will be unique to you and reflective of your interstellar journey.

While we’re unsure of the exact amount of variations, we’ll be sure to update this guide with the number when we are.

Starfield endings explained

At the end of Starfield you’ll need to merge with the Unity and become the Starborn, a huge pillar of light which is of utmost importance in the story. This is after you’ve collected all of the Artifacts and completed the Armillary. Once this is done, and you’ve settled all your other business, you’ll then be given the option to jump into the Unity, you’ll also then meet an alternate version of yourself who’ll invite you to become Starborn.

While you approach the Unity, you’ll see the fallout from your choices play out, seeing how this impacted others and the wider setting. Of course, this all depends on what you did during the game, so enjoy the fruits of your labors – or hang your head in shame!

Once you become Starborn, you’ll be transferred to an alternative reality with all your memories and progress intact. This is essentially a way to explain New Game Plus, giving the Starborn a chance to complete their adventure all over again, and potentially do things differently this time.

Every NG+ can be considered a parallel universe to the last, which is why two Starborns, who are all the same person, can appear to one another at the journey’s end.

You can choose not to jump into Unity, staying in your default game until you’re ready to move on to NG+.

Bethesda To progress to New Game Plus, players will need to jump into Unity.

Romantic companion ending

One of your endings will be based on the character you romanced, being either Sarah Morgan or Andreja. Both will agree to be reborn with you when the time comes too.

Sarah and your character will have children who will aspire to explore the universe as you did, while if you commit to Andreja, the controlling nature of House Var’uun will begin to crumble.

Allegiance ending

You’ll be given the option to ally with either The Hunter or The Emissary.

If you side with the Hunter when you merge with the Unity, this will cause The Hunter to be reborn, something that will influence the universe and its people with the desire to be free from tyranny and control. This may sound like a good thing, just remember, not all control is bad.

If you side with the Emissary, they will continue to seek out Starborns and guide them on their own adventures. Their power and the power of Unity will continue to grow.

However, you can also choose to side with neither of them, interrupting the path to Unity, and changing the fate of the universe forever. It’s also implied that anyone will be able to become a Starborn if this is the case.

Faction endings

The final primary ending type will all depend on who you sided with in your adventure. Siding with one faction can cause another to be wiped out and change society in the galaxy forever. This all depends on your actions, for example, if you sided with the UC SysDef during the game, then factions like the Crimson Fleet could be destroyed.

Allying with the UC SysDef will cause all pirates in the galaxy to be eradicated, but it will also mark you as an enemy of the Crimson Fleet, whose remnants will attack you on sight.

Siding with the Freestar Collective or Ryujin Industries has similar effects. Quite how the endings play out is largely up to you. While some factions will want to exterminate others, this can be optional depending on your choices. However, if you side with a faction, they will become dominant by the end of the game, even if you opted for peace and coexistence.

Should you however decide to embrace your inner space pirate, then the Crimson Fleet and their allies will become the dominant force in the galaxy. However, you’ll be considered a renegade by the UC SysDef.

You can also choose not to ally with either faction and instead will remain loyal to Constellation. In this ending, the faction chooses to publish all the data regarding the Artifacts, the Unity, and the Starborn giving the whole universe hope and a desire to go in search of it.

