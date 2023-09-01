How to hide your Helmet & Spacesuit in Starfield

Wondering how you can hide your Helmet and Spacesuit in Starfield? Well, our handy guide will have you sorted in no time.

Starfield features a huge variety of Spacesuits and Helmets that players can unlock and use in their adventure through the stars. Not only are these high-tech suits invaluable to your exploration of the game’s hazardous planets, but they can also help reduce damage from enemy attacks.

However, there may be times when you want to hide your Helmet and Spacesuit, especially when you’re entering Settlements. After all, Starfield features plenty of character customization options, so you don’t always want your character to be hidden behind a bulky Spacesuit.

So, if you’re wondering how to hide your Helmet and Spacesuit in Starfield, then our guide has everything you need to know.

How to hide your Spacesuit in Starfield

Bethesda Hiding your Spacesuit in Starfield is simple.

Hiding your Spacesuit in Starfield is an incredibly easy process and only takes a fews seconds. Just follow these simple steps outlined below whenever you wish to remove it in non-hazardous environments.

Open your Inventory. Head over to the Spacesuits section. Click on the ‘Hide Spacesuit in Settlements’ or ‘Show Spacesuit in Settlements’ setting.

How to hide your Helmet in Starfield

Hiding your Helmet in Starfield is also a simple process and can be done in coordination with hiding your Spacesuit, so just use these steps below:

Open your Inventory. Head over to the Helmets section. Click on the ‘Hide Helmet in Breathable Areas’ or ‘Show Helmet in Breathable Areas’ setting.

There you have it, that’s how you can hide your Helmet and Spacesuit in Starfield. Make sure you check out our Starfield page and guides below for the latest updates.

