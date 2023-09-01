How to get more ammo in Starfield

Sometimes you may run out of ammo in Starfield, making you look for more to shoot your enemies down. So, here’s a handy guide on how to get more ammo in the game.

Having enough ammunition is key for survival in Starfield, especially when things get very hostile around you. You’ll need to shoot those enemies down for your viability and you wouldn’t want running out of ammo during those situations.

Fortunately, the game offers you many ways to get more ammo for your weapons. These methods make sure you never run out of ammo the next time and be fully prepared to face fierce enemies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With that said, here’s a handy guide on where you should look to get more ammo in Starfield.

Bethesda There are various ways to get more ammo in Starfield.

Starfield: How to get more ammo

Here are the best ways to get more ammo in Starfield:

Buying. Looting.

Buying ammo

The instant way to get your hands on more ammunition in Starfield is simply purchasing them from a vendor. To do that, you need to make sure you’re carrying credits. Different types of ammo have different prices, and purchasing in bulk costs more.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Visiting Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis would be the ideal way to purchase more ammo. He’s available early in the game, making it extremely easy to access him anytime you want. Some vendors in Akila City are also a great source of ammo, as you progress later in the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Looting containers, dead bodies, and desks

Throughout your cosmic adventure in Starfield, you’ll come across various containers, fallen bodies, and desks filled with small quantities of ammo. These resources can go a long way to keep your weapon stacked all the time, without spending extra credits.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about finding more ammo in Starfield. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All difficulty levels explained | All achievements | All skill books | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | How to mod weapons and equipment | How to assign your crew | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship | How to dock ship | Where to sell items | Best movies like Starfield

Article continues after ad