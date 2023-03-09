Honkai Star Rail tier list: Best characters ranked

The best Honkai Star Rail characters can give you a huge advantage over your enemies and turn the tide of the toughest fight. So, our Honkai Star Rail tier list has ranked every character in the game.

Knowing who the best characters are in Honkai Star Rail is incredibly useful, especially if you wish to get through the game’s hardest content. While every character has their own unique abilities and playstyles, there are a few that should be must-pick options for any roster.

Whether you’re currently playing the Honkai Star Rail beta or just wish to know who you should roll for when the gacha game releases, our Honkai Star Rail tier list has you covered. So, without further ado, here are the best Honkai Star Rail characters ranked.

Article continues after ad

Best Honkai Star Rail characters tier list

HoYoverse The best Honkai Star Rail characters are incredibly useful.

There are a total of 28 characters currently available in Honkai Star Rail, with more due to be released in future updates. While it’s still early days, knowing the best Honkai Star Rail characters will make your adventure through the stars much smoother.

We recommend looking through our Honkai Star Rail tier list before rolling on the current banner, as it can help you save Star Rail Passes and Star Rail Special Passes. It’s important to note that these rankings will change as new updates and characters are added, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Article continues after ad

Here’s our ranking of every available character in Honkai Star Rail ranked so you can put the most powerful team together.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Tier Character S Bronya, Bailu, Seele, Silver Wolf, Welt, Luocha, Jing Yuan A Geopard, Clara, Asta, Dan Heng, Kafka, Sushang, Himeko, Yanqing, Trail Blazer, Hook, Serval, Blade, Natasha, Fu Xuan B Qingque, March 7th, Pela, Sampo C Arlan, Tingyun, Herta

So, there you have it, that’s the best Honkai Star Rail characters ranked via our tier list. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Star Rail hub | How to sign up for the Honkai: Star Rail beta? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | All Honkai Star Rail Fire characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail