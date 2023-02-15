Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch?

Wondering whether Honkai Star Rail is coming to Nintendo Switch? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about this new anime game.

Honkai Star Rail is the latest title from the developers behind Genshin Impact, the popular free-to-play gacha game that has taken the world by storm. While Honkai Star Rail is currently in its final closed beta, the game will soon be released to those on PC, Android, and iOS.

However, many Nintendo fans will be wondering whether Honkai Star Rail will be coming to Switch. After all, being able to take your adventure on the go and farm materials for the game’s 5-star characters would certainly be incredibly beneficial.

So, here’s everything we currently know about whether Honkai Star Rail will be coming to Nintendo Switch and if you can expect to ever play it on the portable console.

No, HoYoverse has yet to give any release date for the Nintendo Switch version of Honkai Star Rail. However, we do know that the game will be coming to both PC and mobile. While there has been no official word on a Honkai Star Rail Switch release, the developers do have a history of releasing their games on consoles.

In fact, Genshin Impact is currently available on PS4 and PS5, with a Switch release date on the way. While this doesn’t exactly confirm that Honkai Star Rail will see a release on Switch in the future, it doesn’t completely out rule it either.

However, it’s important to note that HoYoverse originally announced Genshin Impact for Switch back in January 2020 and it’s still not arrived. So, a Honkai Star Rail Switch release date could be a while off.

As always, we’ll update this article as soon as we receive official information. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates. In the meantime, head over to our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.