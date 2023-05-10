Best Natasha Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons and Abilities

Natasha is a 4-star healer and cleanser in Honkai Star Rail. Her value in the current state is immense and you should definitely make her one of the priority units to build alongside others.

The day Honkai Star Rail was released, several players had their eyes set on Bailu for heals. Bailu is a 5-star which led to many players disregarding Natasha since the former could revive fallen units in a battle.

However, as players continued their journey, they realized that Bailu was much less valuable since Natasha could cleanse debuffs which the former could not. Survivability is not an issue with units like Fire Trailblazer, March 7th, and Gepard, but cleansing debuffs like Bleed and Burn is necessary in stretched-out battles.

Thus, building Natasha is an absolute necessity if you want your battles to end on a peaceful note. Hence, here is our in-depth guide for Natasha that you should definitely follow as it covers all her basics including abilities, best Light Cones, Eidolons, and optimal Relics.

Natasha Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Natasha’s abilities can heal and cleanse allies in battles

Basic Attack: Behind the Kindness

Natasha deals Physical DMG equivalent to 60% of her ATK stats.

Skill: Love, Heal and Choose

Natasha Restores the HP of a single ally by 7%-11% of her own maximum HP plus 70-312. Natasha further restores the ally for 5%-8% of her own maximum HP plus 48-214 at the beginning of each turn.

Ultimate: Gift of Rebirth

Natasha heals all allies by 9%-15% of her maximum HP plus 92-409

Technique: Hypnosis Research

Natasha will immediately attack an enemy upon using this technique. After entering a battle Natasha will deal Physical DMG equivalent to 80% of her ATK stats to a random enemy. This attack has a 100% base chance to inflict Weaken on all enemies.

Enemies inflicted by Weaken deal 30% less damage for 1 turn.

Natasha Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Natasha’s Eidolons are worth chasing as they enhance her efficiency massively

Level 1- Pharmacology Expertise: Once Natasha is attacked and if her HP goes below 30%, then she will restore her own health by 15% of her maximum HP plus 400. This effect will be triggered only once within a single battle.

Level 2- Clinical Research: Upon using her Ultimate ability, Natasha will grant continuous healing to every ally whose HP is less than 30%. The allies will further get restored by 6% of Natasha’s own HP plus 160 at the beginning of their turn.

Level 3- The Right Cure: Skill increased by +2 up to a maximum of level 15 and Basic ATK increased by +1 up to a maximum of level 10.

Level 4- Miracle Cure: Natasha will regenerate 5 additional Energy whenever she is attacked

Level 5- Preventive Treatment: Ultimate and Talent increased +2 up to a maximum of level 15

Level 6- Doctor’s Grace: Natasha will deal additional Physical DMG through her Basic ATK equivalent to 40% of her maximum HP.

Best Light Cones for Natasha in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Bailu’s 5-star Light Cone is the best one for Natasha in Honkai Star Rail

Natasha’s best Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail is called Time Waits for No One. This is a 5-star Light Cone that increases the maximum HP of the wearer by 18%-30% and the outgoing healing by 12%-20%. This Light Cone will then record the outgoing healing on any ally.

The next time an ally launches an attack, the enemy being targeted will take an additional DMG equivalent to 36%-60% based on the recorded outgoing healing. The DMG type of this additional attack is the same as the wearer of the Light Cone.

The effect will take place only once per turn. This Light Cone can be obtained from the Regular Warp, Light Cone Event Warp, and the Starlight Exchange shop for 600 Undying Starlight.

The best 4-star option for Natasha in the Light Cone slot is called Post-Op Conversation. This Light Cone enhances the Energy Regeneration of the wearer by 8%-16% and the Outgoing Healing upon using the Ultimate ability by 12%-24%.

Best Relics for Natasha in Honkai Star Rail

Natasha is a healer, which means her Relic set is dedicated towards enhancing the same. Hence, the best Relic set for Natasha in Honkai Star Rail is called Passerby of Wandering Cloud. The set bonus for this Relic set is as follows:

2-piece-bonus: Outgoing Healing is enhanced by 10%

4-piece-bonus: Natasha will regenerate 1 skill point at the start of a battle

The best Ornament set for Natasha is called Fleet of the Ageless. This Ornament set enhances the HP of the wearer by 12% and once their SPD reaches 120 or higher, it enhances the ATK of all allies by 8%.

Best Team Comp for Natasha in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Natasha is extremely versatile and can fit into any team within the game

Natasha being a Preservation character, can fit into any team in Honkai Star Rail. However, if you want the most optimal partners for her then that will be Seele, Fire Trailblazer, and Tingyun.

In this team, Seele will function as the DPS, Fire Trailblazer will be the tank and Tingyun will be the party-wide buffer. Natasha will be able to consistently heal all of them and keep the team going even in long and extended battles.

However, Seele can make way for Yanqing as well and Tingyun can be replaced by Bronya, Welt, Serval, and Himeko. The party will depend on what you need for a battle, but Natasha will be constant regardless of the situation.

Natasha Trailer in Honkai Star Rail

Natasha, despite being playable, does not have any official trailer as of yet. However, we will update it as soon as HoYoverse makes it available on their official YouTube channel.

This concludes our guide for Natasha in Honkai Star Rail. If you found this informative, please take a look at some of our other guides at Dexerto.

