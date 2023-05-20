Best Sampo Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities

Sampo uses various debuffs to impair his enemies on the battlefield.

The best Sampo build in Honkai Star Rail can easily inflict Wind Shear on multiple enemies. Here are the best Relics and Light Cones in addition to the character’s Eidolons and Skills.

Sampo is a 4-star Wind character on the Path of Nihility. In battle, he is great at applying Wind Shear damage to several opponents and whittling down the enemy with DoT damage. Currently, the only playable Wind options in Honkai Star Rail are Sampo, Dan Heng, and Bronya.

Sampo’s kit focuses on DoT effects on multiple targets and breaking the Wind weaknesses of enemies quickly, giving you an edge over the enemy that characters focused on raw damage can’t provide.

If you want to build Sampo, here’s what you need to know about the Wind character in Honkai Star Rail.

Contents

Sampo Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Basic Attack- Dazzling Blades

Deals Wind DMG equal to 50% of Sampo’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill- Ricochet Love

Deals Wind DMG equal to 28% of Sampo’s ATK to a single enemy, and further deals DMG for 4 extra time(s), with each time dealing Wind DMG equal to 28% of Sampo’s ATK to a random enemy.

Ultimate- Surprise Present

Deals Wind DMG equal to 96% of Sampo’s ATK to all enemies, with a 100% base chance to increase the target’s DoT taken by 20% for 2 turns.

Talent- Windtorn Dagger

Sampo’s attacks have a 65% base chance to inflict Wind Shear for 3 turns. Enemies inflicted with Wind Shear will take WInd DoT equal to 20% of Sampo’s ATK aTalent’sginning of each turn. Wind Shear can stack up to 5 times.

Technique- Shining Bright

Throws a Flash Bomb towards the enemy and inflicts Blind for 10 second(s). Blinded enemies won’t detect the presence of your team. When attacking an enemy Blinded by Flash Bombs, there is a 100% fixed chance to delay all enemies’ action by 25% when entering combat.

Sampo Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Level 1- Rising Love : When using Skill, deals DMG for one extra time to a random enemy.

: When using Skill, deals DMG for one extra time to a random enemy. Level 2 – Infectious Enthusiasm: Defeating an enemy with Wind Shear has a 100% base chance to inflict all enemies with 1 stack(s) of Wind Shear, equivalent to the Talent’s Wind Shear.

– Defeating an enemy with Wind Shear has a 100% base chance to inflict all enemies with 1 stack(s) of Wind Shear, equivalent to the Talent’s Wind Shear. Level 3- Big Money!: Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Level 4- The Deeper the Love, the Stronger the Hate: When Skill hits an enemy with 5 or more stacks of Wind Shear, the enemy immediately takes 8% of the current Wind Shear DMG.

When Skill hits an enemy with 5 or more stacks of Wind Shear, the enemy immediately takes 8% of the current Wind Shear DMG. Level 5- Huuuuge Money! : Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

: Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Level 6- Increased Spending: Talent’s Wind Shear DMG multiplier increases by 15%.

Best Light Cones for Sampo in Honkai Star Rail

The best Sampo Light Cone is the 5-star weapon In the Name of the World. This increases his DMG to debuffed enemies by 24%. When Sampo uses his skill, the Effect Hit Rate for this attack increases by 18% and ATK by 24%.

Other than the 5-star Light Cone, there are excellent 4-star options. Fermata increases the Break Effect dealt by Sampo by 16%. Also, it increases the DMG to enemies afflicted with Shock or Wind by 16%.

Additionally, Eyes of the Prey raises Sampo’s Effect Hit Rate by 20% and increases DoT by 24%.

Best Relic Set for Sampo in Honkai Star Rail

The best Sampo Relic in Honkai Star Rail is the Eagle of Twilight Line. This set increases Sampo’s Wind DMG and advances his action forward 25% after using his Ultimate. The Eagle of Twilight Relics are found at the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind.

Here is a breakdown of the Eagle of Twilight set:

2-piece: Increases Wind DMG by 10%

Increases Wind DMG by 10% 4-piece: After the wearer uses their Ultimate, their action is advanced forward by 25%.

Best Team Comp for Sampo in Honkai Star Rail

The best team comp for Sampo includes Serval, Hook, and Natasha. Sampo’s Ultimate can buff characters with DoT. Therefore, he can aid the Shock damage from Serval’s Lightning DoT. This also works with Hook’s Burn damage. Additionally, players will need a healer like Natasha to keep their team alive.

That’s everything you need to know on how to build Sampo. Check out our other Honkai Star Rail articles for more tips and tricks.

