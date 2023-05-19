Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Fu Xuan is 5-star Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail, who will be playable in a future update. As leaks begin to surface, we’ve collected all the current details about her abilities and skills.

Even though Trailblazers are currently gearing up for the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 update, that hasn’t stopped the steady stream of leaks from pouring in.

While there has been a buzz around both Jingliu and Ruan Mei, new leaks have also revealed information about Fu Xuan. The game’s upcoming 5-star Quantum character is a member of The Preservation Path and is known for her ability to see into the future.

Article continues after ad

So, whether you’re aiming to save your Star Rail Special Passes for her banner or just eager to learn more about her abilities, our Fu Xuan hub has all the information you need.

Contents

Who is Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse Fu Xuan is the leader of the Divination Commission.

Serving as the leader of the Divination Commission in Xianzhou Luofu, Fu Xuan is a self-assured and respected sage. Details about her are sparse, but she is known to use her third eye in tandem with the Matrix of Prescience to chart Xianzhou’s course and foretell the outcomes of future events.

Article continues after ad

As a member of The Preservation Path and a Quantum elemental user, Fu Xuan boasts robust defensive strengths. We’ll be sure to update this section once the game’s developers disclose specifics about her involvement in Honkai Star Rail’s story.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

HoYoverse Information surrounding Fu Xuan’s release has been scarce.

No, Fu Xuan has yet to receive an official release date. However, according to leaks, she could make her debut in the Version 1.4 update. This means players will have a fairly long wait before they can begin rolling on her banner.

Article continues after ad

Honkai Star Rail Fu Xuan abilities

HoYoverse Fu Xuan’s abilities have leaked early.

A Honkai Star Rail leaker has shared Fu Xuan’s skill and abilities, giving Trailblazers an early glimpse of how she’ll play. Below you’ll find how each could function in the game, but just like all leaks, these could change before her official release date.

Skill : Using her skill activates the Poor View Formation effect.

: Using her skill activates the Poor View Formation effect. Poor View Formation : When all party members are alive, the damage received by all allies will be reduced by ?%. Max 4 allies. ?% of all damage taken by party members other than Fu Xuan will be mitigated by her. This effect lasts for 3 turns.

: When all party members are alive, the damage received by all allies will be reduced by ?%. Max 4 allies. ?% of all damage taken by party members other than Fu Xuan will be mitigated by her. This effect lasts for 3 turns. Appraisal : When Fu Xuan takes damage while the Poor View Formation effect is active, she will gain 1 stack of Appraisal. Each stack increases Fu Xuan’s Max HP by ?%, lasting for 2 turns. This effect stacks up to ? times.

: When Fu Xuan takes damage while the Poor View Formation effect is active, she will gain 1 stack of Appraisal. Each stack increases Fu Xuan’s Max HP by ?%, lasting for 2 turns. This effect stacks up to ? times. Ultimate : Deals Quantum DMG equal to ?% of her ATK to all enemies. Deals additional Quantum DMG equal to ?% of Fu Xuan’s Max HP. Resets the number of times Fu Xuan’s Talent has been triggered.

: Deals Quantum DMG equal to ?% of her ATK to all enemies. Deals additional Quantum DMG equal to ?% of Fu Xuan’s Max HP. Resets the number of times Fu Xuan’s Talent has been triggered. Talent : When Fu Xuan is able to fight, she grants the Avoid Misfortune effect to all party members. This effect reduces all damage received by ?%. Fu Xuan will also gain a DMG Bonus based on the amount of HP she has lost. For every % of her Max HP lost, Fu Xuan’s own DMG increases by ?%. This DMG Bonus will not exceed ?%.

: When Fu Xuan is able to fight, she grants the Avoid Misfortune effect to all party members. This effect reduces all damage received by ?%. Fu Xuan will also gain a DMG Bonus based on the amount of HP she has lost. For every % of her Max HP lost, Fu Xuan’s own DMG increases by ?%. This DMG Bonus will not exceed ?%. Additionally, when Fu Xuan’s current HP is less than or equal to ?% of her Max HP, she will regain HP by swapping the percentage of her Max HP lost, with the percentage of her current HP. This effect can only be triggered once.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Fux Xuan. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and information.

Article continues after ad

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends