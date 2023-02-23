All Honkai Star Rail Physical characters: Clara, Natasha, more

Honkai Star Rail Physical characters are all about delivering devastating attacks that melt through their enemy’s health. Here’s every Physical character in Honkai Star Rail ⁠— both currently released and upcoming.

There are three Physical characters in the Honkai Star Rail closed beta, which means your choice is rather limited. However, this number will likely grow once the game has officially launched.

So far, Honkai Star Rail features Lightning, Fire, Ice, Quantum, Wind, and Imaginary characters – with each element having some incredibly powerful units. While details on Honkai Star Rail’s Physical characters are relatively scarce, we’ve listed everything we currently know about them.

So, if you’re looking to familiarize yourself with each element or wish to round out your team with a strong Physical attacker, then we’ve got a list of them right here so you can make the right decision.

All Physical characters in Honkai Star Rail

Clara

HoYoverse Clara fights alongside a gigantic mech.

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Path: The Destruction

Clara may look small and unimposing but she is joined by the colossal Svarog, a robotic relic from a past civilization. According to her official in-game description, Clara is a shy young girl with no home, which has ultimately led to her joining the prospectors in order to survive.

As a unit from The Destruction Path, Clara will likely favor combat situations where she can attack from the frontlines. Her rating as a 5-star will likely make this pint-sized character an incredibly popular character.

Natasha

HoYoverse Natasha is a 4-star support in Honkai Star Rail.

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Path: The Abundance

Natasha is a kind-hearted doctor who works in the Underworld, where medical resources are few and far between. While we currently don’t have any details on her Skill Attack or Ultimate, we do know that Natasha is a member of The Abundance Path, which means her abilities will be tailored around healing wounded allies and keeping them on their feet.

As a result, it’s like Natasha will be a valuable 4-star for those looking to keep their DPS units safe and sound.

Sushang

HoYoverse Sushang is known for her upbeat personality and loyalty.

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Path: The Hunt

Sushang is a member of the Cloud Knights and wields a deadly Greatsword. As a newcomer to the duties of a knight, Sushang idolizes the historic legends of the Cloud Knights and is eager to become such a figure herself.

Characters from The Hunt path are known for having great single-target damage, so we expect that Sushang will follow a similar pattern. Of course, like all our Honkai Star Rail character hubs, we’ll be updating this one as soon as official details are released.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

