Best Yanqing Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities

The best Yanqing build in Honkai Star Rail can utilize his effectiveness at taking down single targets. Here are the best Relics and Light Cones and a breakdown of his Eidolons and Skills.

Yanqing is a playable 5-star Ice character on the Path of The Hunt. Yanqing is among the seven obtainable 5-star options on the Stellar Warp banner. Therefore, if you lose a 50/50 on a Limited Character Banner, you could receive a Yanqing.

At the time of writing, the available Ice characters in Honkai Star Rail include Yanqing, Herta, March 7th, Gepard, and Pela. However, Yanqing and Gepard are the hardest to wish for due to their 5-star rarity.

In combat, Yanqing can act as a solid Main DPS unit. Here’s everything you need to know about the best Yanqing build to add him to your team.

Yanqing Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Basic Attack- Frost Thorn

Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of Yanqing’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill- Darting Ironthorn

Deals Ice DMG equal to 110% of Yanqing’s ATK to a single enemy and activates Soulsteel Sync Link for one turn.

Ultimate- Amidst the Raining Bliss

Increases Yanqing’s CRIT Rate by 60%. When Soulsteel Sync is active, Yanqing’s CRIT DMG increases by an extra 30%. These buffs last for one turn. Afterward, deals Ice DMG equal to 210% of Yanqing’s ATK to a single enemy.

Technique- The One True Sword

Yanqing deals extra DMG to enemies with high HP for two turns.

Talent- One with the Sword

When Soulsteel Sync is active, Yanqing is less likely to be attacked by enemies. Yangqing’s CRIT Rate increases by 15.0% and his CRIT DMG increases by 15%. After Yanqing attacks an enemy, there is a 50% fixed chance of performing a follow-up attack. This deals Ice DMG equal to 25% of Yanqing’s ATK to the enemy, which has a 65% base chance to Freeze the enemy for 1 turn.

The Frozen Target cannot take action and receives Additional Ice DMG equal to 25% of Yanqing’s ATK at the beginning of each turn. When Yanqing receives DMG, the Soulsteel Sync effect will disappear.

Yanqing Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Level 1- Svelte Saber : When Yanqing attacks a Frozen enemy, he deals additional Ice DMG equal to 60% of his ATK.

: When Yanqing attacks a Frozen enemy, he deals additional Ice DMG equal to 60% of his ATK. Level 2- Supine Serenade : When Soulsteel Sync is active, Energy Regeneration Rate increases by an extra 10%.

: When Soulsteel Sync is active, Energy Regeneration Rate increases by an extra 10%. Level 3- Sword Savant: Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Level 4- Searing Sting : When the current HP percentage is 80% or higher, Ice RES PEN increases by 12%.

: When the current HP percentage is 80% or higher, Ice RES PEN increases by 12%. Level 5- Surging Strife : Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

: Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Level 6- Swift Swoop: If the Ultimate’s buffs are still in effect when an enemy is defeated, their duration is extended by one turn.

Best Light Cones for Yanqing in Honkai Star Rail

The best Yanqing Light Cone is the 5-star weapon Sleep Like the Dead. This increases his CRIT DMG by 30%. When Yanqing’s Basic ATK or Skill does not result in a CRIT Hit, increases his CRIT Rate by 36% for one turn(s). This effect can only trigger once every three turns.

A 4-star alternative to Sleep Like the Dead is River Flows in Spring. This raises his SPD and DMG output upon entering battle. However, it goes away for one turn if attacked. The weapon works well with Yanqing’s Talent, making him less likely to be hit by enemies.

Lastly, a 3-star option for Yanqing is Arrows. This Light Cone increases his CRIT Rate by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24% for three turns at the beginning of a fight.

Best Relic Set for Yanqing in Honkai Star Rail

The best Relics for Yanqing are the Hunter of Glacial Forest. This set increases Yanqing’s Ice DMG by 10% and his CRIT DMG for two turns after using his Ultimate. Arguably, you should focus on leveling up the Trace for Yanqing’s Ultimate.

Here is a breakdown of the Hunter of Glacial Forest:

2-piece: Increases Ice DMG by 10%

Increases Ice DMG by 10% 4-piece: After the wearer unleashes their Ultimate, their CRIT DMG is increased by 25% for two turns.

Best Team Comp for Yanqing in Honkai Star Rail

The best team comp for Yanqing includes Pela, Bronya, and Gepard. This composition takes advantage of the Freeze application with Pela’s Effect Hit Rate and Gepard’s Skill.

Another option includes Tingyun, Bronya, and the Fire Trailblazer. The Support characters can grant Yanqing DMG and ATK buffs while Trailblazer taunts enemies or shields him. This prevents Yanqing from losing his Soulsteel Sync Link buff.

That’s everything you need to know on how to build Yanqing. Check out our other Honkai Star Rail guides on who to add to your team next.

