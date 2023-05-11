Best Asta Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities

Asta is widely regarded as the best Fire character in Honkai Star Rail especially when using the best build. She is a support unit and can be used for breaking shields and increasing the team’s SPD stat.

Upon the game‘s release, there were several debates on who sat at the top among Fire characters with the options being Himeko, Asta, and Hook.

With Asta being able to deplete Fire shields very quickly, she rose toward the upper spectrums of the tier list. The only issue is that Asta needs plenty of resources before she can be the most effective in battle.

Hence, here is our guide for the best Asta build that you should follow including Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities.

Asta Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Asta’s skill can shut down and demolish Fire shields with ease

Basic Attack: Spectrum Beam

Asta will deal Fire DMG equivalent to 50%-110% of her ATK stats to a single enemy

Skill Attack: Meteor Storm

Asta will deal Fire DMG equivalent to 25%-55% of her ATK stats to a single enemy and then deal 25%-55% additional Fire DMG equivalent to her ATK stats to a random enemy 4 extra times.

Ultimate: Astral Blessing

Asta will increase the SPD of all allies by 36-53 for 2 turns.

Technique: Miracle Flash

Asta will immediately attack an enemy upon using her Technique. Once Asta enters a fight, she will deal Fire DMG to all enemies equivalent to 50% of her ATK stats.

Asta Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Asta has some really powerful Eidolons worth investing into within the game

Level 1- Star Sings Sans Verses or Vocals: Asta’s Skill will deal DMG to a random enemy for one extra time.

Level 2- Moon Speaks in Wax and Wane: Asta’s Charging Stacks do not reduce in the next turn even after using her Ultimate.

Level 3- Meteor Showers for Wish and Want: Skill and Talent increased by +2 up to a maximum of level 15.

Level 4- Aurora Basks in Beauty and Bliss: Asta will gain a 15% Regeneration Rate whenever she has 2 or more Charging Stacks.

Level 5- Nebula Secludes in Cold Cosmos: Ultimate increased by +2 up to a maximum of level 15 and Basic ATK increased by +1 up to a maximum of level 10.

Level 6- Galaxy Dreams in Calm and Comfort: Charging Stack loss is reduced by 1 in each turn

Best Light Cones for Asta in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Asta has two very good Light Cones as options in the current state of Honkai Star Rail

The best Light Cone for Asta’s build in Honkai Star Rail is But the Battle Isn’t Over. This is a really powerful Light Cone that provides a 10%-18% Energy Regeneration rate and restores 1 Skill Point upon using the Ultimate Ability.

This effect gets triggered after every 2 uses of the Ultimate ability by the wearer. Lastly, once the wearer uses their skill, the next ally in line will deal an additional 30%-50% DMG for 1 turn. This Light Cone can be obtained from the Starlight Exchange shop for 600 Undying Starlight.

The best 4-star Light Cone for Asta is Memories of the Past. This Light enhances the Break Effect of the wearer by 28%-56% and also generates 4-8 Energy upon attacking an enemy.

Best Relics for Asta

Asta might be a Fire unit but her most optimal usage lies as a shield breaker. Hence, the best Relic set for Asta’s build in Honkai Star Rail is Thief of Shooting Meteor. The set bonuses for this Relic set is provided below:

2-piece bonus: Break Effect is increased by 16%

4-piece bonus: The Break Effect of the wearer is enhanced by 16%. The wearer will regenerate 3 Energy upon inflicting Weakness Break on an enemy.

The best Ornament set for Asta is Sprightly Vonwacq. This Ornament will provide Asta with both 5% Energy Regeneration and 40% Forward Action.

Best Team Comp for Asta in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Seele can act as the primary damage dealer when paired alongside Asta in Honkai Star Rail

Asta is a very situational unit as she is primarily used to break shields. She can buff allies, but there are other units who perform that task much more efficiently.

However, the best units you can pair with Asta for maximum efficiency in Honkai Star Rail are Seele, Fire Trailblazer, and Natasha. This is because Asta can break Fire shields very fast and Seele can burst down those weakened enemies quickly.

Fire Trailblazer and Natasha are support units who will make sure that your party remains healthy during a battle. You can also use Yanqing in place of Seele and Gepard in place of Fire Trailblazer as replacements.

Asta Trailer in Honkai Star Rail

Asta, unfortunately, does not have any official trailer as of yet. However, we will update it once HoYoverse makes it available on their official YouTube channel.

This concludes our guide for Asta in Honkai Star Rail. If you enjoyed it, please look into some of our other Honkai Star Rail guides below:

