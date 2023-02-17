All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters: Bronya, Dan Heng, Blade, more

There are some great Wind characters for players to add to their Honkai Star Rail teams once the game releases. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Wind characters in HoYoVerse’s turn-based title.

In Honkai Star Rail, each character will wield one of 7 distinct elements in battle that players can experiment with in their team comps. There isn’t much information about the advantages each element will provide on the battlefield yet, but we do know which characters will use each one in the game and there are currently 4 confirmed Wind characters available.

If you want to harness the power of the Wind in Honkai Star Rail, here’s a full list of every Wind character in the game so far.

All Wind characters in Honkai Star Rail

Blade

HoYoverse Blade is a strong 5-star warrior who excels in attacking alone on the battlefield.

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Path: The Destruction

Blade is a 5-star playable character in Honkai Star Rail. A wind user who is a member of the Stellaron Hunters, Blade wields an ancient sword full of cracks in battle.

Little is known about Blade’s backstory so far but as a follower of The Destruction path, we do know that he excels at attacking enemies head-on and is most effective in combat when fighting alone. His Ultimate ‘Death Sentenace’ deals 28.8% of his base ATK plus 72% of Max HP to the enemy – making him a great DPS option.

Bronya

HoYoverse Bronya can support her teammates by providing various buffs.

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Path: The Harmony

Bronya is the commander of the Silvermane Guards located in Belobog. She’s also the heir to Supreme Guardian of the city meaning that she comes from a highly educated background and holds herself with all the affinity and grace expected of an heir.

Being on The Destruction path makes Bronya an excellent support option for any team comp in Honkai Star Rail. Her Ultimate ‘The Belobog March’ is particularly effective, as it provides the entire party with significant ATK and CRIT DMG for the following 2 turns.

Dan Heng

HoYoverse Dan Heng can deal a lot of single-target damage in combat.

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Path: The Hunt

Dan Heng is one of the train guards working on the Astral Express. Cold and reversed, he’s an observent and calm person who is desperate to escape from his past.

The 4-star warrior uses a spear called the Cloud-Piercer in a battle where he’s extremely proficient at dealing single-target damage to opponents. His damage output makes him a good DPS or Sub DPS party member. His Ultimate ‘Ethereal Dream’ deals powerful Wind damage equal to 240%/448%/480% of Dan Heng’s ATK to a single target.

Sampo

HoYoverse Sampo uses various debuffs to impair his enemies on the battlefield.

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Path: The Nihility

An underworld mercenary, Sampo is a silver-tongued salesman who’s never too far from making a profit. Easily approachable due to his expansive knowledge, he’ll accept all manner of jobs for his customers unless they happen to get paid off by a higher price of course.

During combat, Sampo acts as a de-buffer and harnesses his unique skills to impair the enemy and turn the tides of battle to the team’s advantage. His Ultimate ‘Surprise Present’ deals wind DMG to all enemies equal to 96%/179.2%/192% of Sampo’s ATK and also has a 100% chance of decreasing the target’s DoT for the following 2 turns.

So, there you have it, that’s every Wind character in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

