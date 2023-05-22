Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Huohuo is an upcoming Honkai Star Rail character, who will be playable in a future update. As leaks surface, we’ve collected all the current details about her abilities and skills.

The Honkai Star Rail Huohuo leaks have revealed a number of details about her abilities, giving players an early look at her kit. While the likes of Fu Xuan, Jingliu, and Ruan Mei have captured the attention of the game’s community Houhou has many players hyped.

Article continues after ad

Huoho is rumored to be a 5-star Wind character that uses her skills to both heal and buff her allies. So, whether you’re aiming to save your Star Rail Special Passes for the Huohuo banner or are just eager to learn more about her abilities, then our hub has everything you need to know.

Contents

Who is Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail?

According to a new leak, Huohuo is an upcoming 5-star Wind character, who is part of the Abundance Path. This means she will likely support her team with life-saving heals and game-changing buffs.

Article continues after ad

In terms of her story, HoYoverse has yet to reveal any details. So, we’ll be sure to update this piece as soon as we have more information.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

No, Huohuo has yet to receive an official release date. This means Trailblazers will have to patiently wait for HoYoverse to announce further details in the future.

Honkai Star Rail Huohuo abilities

A Honkai Star Rail leaker has shared Huohuo’s Skill and abilities, giving Trailblazers an early glimpse of how she could play. Below you’ll find how her kit could function in the game, but just like all leaks, these could change before her official release date.

Article continues after ad

Skill: Soul Talisman: Life-saving Protection – Instantly heals a single ally for a significant amount of HP, and heal adjacent allies for a smaller amount of HP.

Soul Talisman: Life-saving Protection – Instantly heals a single ally for a significant amount of HP, and heal adjacent allies for a smaller amount of HP. Ultimate: Tail: Exorcising Ghosts and Summoning Spirits Restores energy to all allies except for Huohuo, and increase the ATK of all allies for 2 turns.

Tail: Exorcising Ghosts and Summoning Spirits Restores energy to all allies except for Huohuo, and increase the ATK of all allies for 2 turns. Talent: Attachment: Qi Channels Open to the Heavens. After using a skill, Huohuo gains “Fate Protection” or “Spiritual Efficacy”. While active, each ally restores HP or energy at the start of each turn, respectively, and the effects are removed after triggering 10 times.

Attachment: Qi Channels Open to the Heavens. After using a skill, Huohuo gains “Fate Protection” or “Spiritual Efficacy”. While active, each ally restores HP or energy at the start of each turn, respectively, and the effects are removed after triggering 10 times. Technique: Fierce Demon: Opressing and Subduing Evil Spirits. Huohuo intimidates surrounding enemies, causing them to flee in the opposite direction. After attacking, enemies in the “Dispersed Soul” state have their ATK decreased.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and information.

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends