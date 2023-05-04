Best Clara Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & abilities

The best Clara build in Honkai Star Rail can add a tank to your team that does a surprising amount of damage. It takes some work to build a composition that allows her to shine, but it’s worth the effort. Here are the best Relics and Light Cones for Clara along with a rundown of her Eidolons and abilities.

Clara is a 5-star character that’s available on the regular banner for Honkai Star Rail. At least, for now. She’s unlike most other characters in the game, as she’s all about getting hit rather than dealing damage on her own turn.

She’s a Physical character made almost entirely around counters, with her follow up attack dealing significantly more damage than her normal basic attack. As such, if you don’t have a team built around absorbing damage and keeping Clara alive, she can’t truly shine.

Clara’s destined to be a niche character, but that doesn’t mean she’s bad. Her counter damage is truly terrifying, and it being classified as a follow-up move makes her a menace with the right build in the Simulated Universe. Here’s everything you need to know to build a team around Clara in Honkai Star Rail.

Contents

Clara abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Basic Attack: I Want to Help

Deals Physical DMG equal to 50% (+10% per Trace Level) of Clara’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill Attack: Svarog Watches Over You

Deals Physical DMG equal to 60% (+6% per Trace level) of Clara’s ATK to all enemies, and additionally deals Physical DMG equal to 60% (+6% per Trace level) of Clara’s ATK to enemies marked by Svarog with a Mark of Counter. All Marks of Counter will be removed after this Skill is used.

Ultimate: Promise, Not Command

After Clara uses Ultimate, DMG dealt to her is reduced by an extra 15% (+1% per Trace level), and she has greatly increased chances of being attacked by enemies for 2 turns. In addition, Svarog’s Counter is enhanced. When an ally is attacked, Svarog immediately launches a Counter, and its DMG multiplier against the enemy increases by 94% (+7% per Trace level). Enemies adjacent to it take 50% of the DMG dealt to the target enemy. Enhanced Counters can take effect 2 times.

Talent: Because We’re Family

Under the protection of Svarog, DMG taken by Clara when hit by enemy attacks is reduced by 10%. Svarog will make enemies who attack Clara with his Mark of Counter and retaliate with a counter, dealing physical damage equal to 80% (+8% per Trace level) of Clara’s ATK.

Technique: Small Price for Victory

Immediately attacks the enemy. Upon entering battle, the chance Clara will be attacked by enemies increases for 2 turns.

Clara Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Level 1 – A Tall Figure : Using Skill will not remove Marks of Counter on the enemy.

: Using Skill will not remove Marks of Counter on the enemy. Level 2 – A Tight Embrace : After using the Ultimate, ATK increases by 30% for 2 turns.

: After using the Ultimate, ATK increases by 30% for 2 turns. Level 3 – Cold Steel Armor : Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

: Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Level 4 – Family’s Warmth : After Clara is hit, the DMG taken by Clara is reduced by 30%. This effect lasts until the start of her next turn.

: After Clara is hit, the DMG taken by Clara is reduced by 30%. This effect lasts until the start of her next turn. Level 5 – A Small Promise : Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

: Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Level 6 – Long Company: After other allies are hit, Svarog also has a 50% fixed chance to trigger a Counter on the attacker and mark them with a Mark of Counter. When using Ultimate, the number of Enhanced Counters increases by 1.

Best Clara Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

As is per usual with Light Cones, the absolute best option for Clara is her signature 5-star Light Cone, Something Irreplaceable. It increases her attack by 24% (+4% per Superimposition level), restores her HP by 8% (+1% per Superimposition level), and increases her damage by 24% (+4% per Superimposition level).

Considering that a significant portion of Clara’s damage is tied up in her Talent, many of the Destruction Light Cones don’t do much for her, as they’re largely focused on increasing ability damage directly rather than base ATK damage. As a result, finding budget options that are legitimately good is difficult.

For a budget 4-Star option, The Moles Welcome You is an alright choice. While you won’t be attacking or using abilities too often, the flat 15% ATK damage bonus that stacks when you use abilities is a nice-to-have.

Shattered Home isn’t bad either if you’re looking for a 3-star option, especially if you’re fighting foes that take more than a few hits to go down with it granting bonus damage against enemies with over 50% health.

Best Clara relics in Honkai Star Rail

Clara has the unique trait of being one of if not the only character in Honkai Star Rail you don’t want the speed stat on. Her counter-heavy playstyle doesn’t benefit from her getting more turns and, due to the way her abilities work, having turns more often on Clara can be an active detriment.

As such, you’ll want to avoid Speed-specific relics for the most part and go for raw stats. Fortunately, ATK, Defense, and Crit are all valuable on Clara. Her need for both defense and offense makes her a catch-all for most stats and will keep you from having to grind out specific stats to optimize her build unless you’re really dedicated to making her attack stat as high as it can possibly be.

You’ll want to grab either Guard of the Wuthering Snow or Champion of Streetwise Boxing (shown above) to get the most effective Artifacts available. While Guard of the Wuthering Snow really helps if you’re having issues keeping Clara alive in extended fights, Champion of Streetwise boxing will allow Clara to quickly stack up to 25% bonus attack after being hit a few times. If you’ve got other ways to keep Clara alive, this is your best bet.

Meanwhile, the best Planar Ornament is Space Sealing Station. You’re taking it more for the raw stats and base 12% attack increase. Since Clara doesn’t want to have a ton of speed in her build, getting Planar Ornaments upgraded and optimized isn’t a huge deal. You won’t often be taking advantage of their inherent speed bonuses anyways.

Best Clara team comp in Honkai Star Rail

The best team comp for Clara in Honkai Star Rail centers around Clara and March 7th. Bailu is a great healer to have alongside them, with a character from The Hunt path like Seele to round it out. With Clara not having an 100% chance of getting attacked by the enemy like a character with a taunt, having some extra utility is essential.

Though the process of getting Clara herself built properly is a bit of a pain, March 7th is an easy best-in-slot to pair with her. The fact that she has a follow up attack built around a shielded ally getting attacked gives her some inherent synergy with Clara and makes the two a near-inseparable pair, especially if you don’t have Something Irreplaceable to give Clara some bonus sustain. If you do have Clara’s signature Light Cone, Gepard can be a slightly better choice than March 7th.

Bailu is a nice-to-have healer and the ideal character to run alongside Clara. Natasha’s healing is nice, but the fact that she’s a Physical damage dealer as well can make it a bit difficult to properly break enemies. As a result, it’s usually better to just go with another appropriate damage character rather than a healer if you don’t have Bailu.

With those three slots filled, a character from The Hunt path like Seele who has high single-target damage is a good addition. Seeing as Clara is focused almost solely on dealing damage to enemies who attack her first, having a character who can easily dish damage on their own is a must.

One essential thing to know about Clara is where to put her in a team composition. Ideally, you put her in the first or fourth position with the next tankiest team member next to her. Against enemies who have abilities that do damage in a cone, she’ll be able to aggro them and make it so their ability hits two members of the team rather than three.

Clara character trailer

