All Honkai Star Rail Lightning characters: Bailu, Jing Yuan, Kafka, more

Honkai Star Rail Lightning characters are all about delivering devastating attacks with their thunderous abilities. Many of them focus on using AoE attacks that hit all enemies on the battlefield, making them extremely deadly. Here’s every Lightning character in Honkai Star Rail ⁠— both currently released and upcoming.

Lightning characters in Honkai Star Rail can make short work of grouped enemies, using their electrifying abilities to melt through even the hardiest foes quickly. These electrifying characters often shine as main damage dealers, which makes them incredibly useful for those that wish to maximize their combat effectiveness.

So, if you’re looking for a Lightning character to round out your Honkai Star Rail team or just wish to know how many there are in the game, then we’ve got a list of them right here so you can make the right decision.

All Lightning characters in Honkai Star Rail

Arlan

HoYoverse Arlan is a 4-star DPS character.

Rarity: 4-star

Path: The Destruction

As the head of Herta Space Station’s security department, Arlan is no stranger to eliminating those that dare to harm those he cares about. This feisty 4-star also comes paired with his adorable dog, Peppy, who is known to put a smile on his face.

While Arlan’s abilities Skill Attack is focused on dealing Lightning damage to a single target, his Ultimate can hit adjacent enemies. This makes it pretty useful if you wish to eliminate multiple opponents or just get some early damage off at the start of your turn.

Bailu

HoYoverse Bailu is your stereotypical healer character.

Rarity: 5-star

Path: The Abundance

Bailu is known by many as the “Healer Lady” due to her expertise in medicine. As you might have guessed, this 5-star Lightning character excels at supporting her team with life-saving heals, which can turn the tide of even the toughest of fights.

Her Skill Attack Heals a single ally for 8%-20% of Bailu’s Max HP plus 64-152, which then heals a single ally two more times. However, it’s Bailu’s Ultimate that really makes her one of the best supports in the game, as she can heal all allies and keep her entire team topped up.

Jing Yuan

HoYoverse Jing Yuan delivers devastating AoE attacks.

Rarity: 5-star

Path: The Erudition

Jing Yuan is one of the six generals of the Xianzhou Alliance who commands the brave Knights of the Xianzhou Luofu. Thanks to his meticulous management, the Xianzhou have enjoyed many years of peace, which has led to Jing Yuan’s seemingly lazy demeanor.

While the Lightning 5-star may have earned the moniker of “Dozing General”, his AoE Lightning attacks can quickly eliminate waves of enemies in an instant. If you’re after an incredible DPS unit that can, then you’ll definitely want to add Jing Yuan to your team.

Kafka

HoYoverse Kafka is shrouded in mystery.

Rarity: 5-star

Path: The Nihility

Kafka is perhaps one of the most mysterious characters in Honkai Star Rail. In fact, her record on the wanted list of the Interastral Peace Corporation only lists her name and her hobby. She is a member of the Stellaron Hunters, a mysterious organization that collects Stellarons – a lifeform with special properties.

As a renowned hunter, Kafka uses her electrical attacks to debuff her enemies in order to gain an advantage over them. For example, when Kafka applies the Shocked debuff, her enemies receive 64% of Kafka’s ATK as Lightning DoT at the start of their turn. This is particularly useful for taking down tanky enemies who have large amounts of health.

Serval

HoYoverse Serval can be obtained for free in Honkai Star Rail.

Rarity: 4-star

Path: The Erudition

Serval is the free and rebellious eldest daughter of the Landau family, who loves rock ‘n’ roll and runs a workshop in Belobog. Not much is currently known about this 4-star character, but players can get her for free by meeting a number of requirements.

Tingyun

HoYoverse Tingyun can buff her ally’s attacks.

Rarity: 4-star

Path: The Harmony

As the Head Representative of the renowned merchant guild, Whistling Flames, Tingyun is the main reason Xianzhou trade is known throughout the galaxy. While her captivating way with words may sway an audience, it’s her ability to empower her allies that makes her such a great support.

After all, increasing the attack of your main DPS unit or replenishing their Energy will always be beneficial.

So, there you have it, that’s every Lightning character in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

