Best Seele Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & abilities

The best Seele build in Honkai Star Rail can provide your team with a big damage boost, so here are the best Relics and Light Cones you should be using in the game – as well as a rundown of her powerful Eidolons and skills.

Seele is the first 5-star character Honkai Star Rail players can obtain through the limited banners in Honkai Star Rail. This hot-headed valiant fighter excels at dealing single-target damage on the battlefield and can easily take on even the game’s toughest enemies.

Not only is Seele one of the best Quantum characters you can get, but she’s also one of the strongest units in the entirety of Honkai Star Rail thanks to her high DMG output and speed buffs. This makes her a perfect DPS option in any team comp and with the right build, Seele can be almost unstoppable in combat.

If you’re planning to have her on your team, here’s everything you need to know about the best Seele build in Honkai Star Rail.

Contents

Seele abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse With the right build, Seele can be a fantastic single-target DPS unit.

Basic Attack: Thwack

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 50%-110% of Seele’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill Attack: Sheathed Blade

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 110%-242% of Seele’s ATK to a single enemy and increases SPD by 25% for 2 turn(s).

Ultimate: Butterfly Flurry

Seele enters a buffed state and deals Quantum DMG equal to 255%-442% to her ATK to a single enemy.

Technique: Phantom Illusion

Seele gains Stealth for 20 seconds after using her technique. While Stealth is active, she cannot be detected by enemies, and when entering battle by attacking enemies, Seele will immediately enter the buffed state.

Seele Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Level 1 – Extirpating Slash : When dealing DMG to an enemy whose HP is 80% or lower, Seele’s CRIT rate increases by 15%.

: When dealing DMG to an enemy whose HP is 80% or lower, Seele’s CRIT rate increases by 15%. Level 2 – Dancing Butterfly : The SPD Boost effect of Seele’s Skill Attack can stack up to 2 times.

: The SPD Boost effect of Seele’s Skill Attack can stack up to 2 times. Level 3 – Dazzled : Skill Lv. +2 up to a maximum of Lv 15. Talent Lv. +2 up to a maximum of Lv 15.

: Skill Lv. +2 up to a maximum of Lv 15. Talent Lv. +2 up to a maximum of Lv 15. Level 4 – A Glimpse : Whenever she defeats an enemy, Seele regenerates 15 Energy.

: Whenever she defeats an enemy, Seele regenerates 15 Energy. Level 5 – Keen and Sharp : Ultimate Lv. +2 up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1 up. to a maximum Lv of 10.

: Ultimate Lv. +2 up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1 up. to a maximum Lv of 10. Level 6: Separation: After Seele uses her Ultimate, the target enemy is inflicted with Butterfly Flurry for 1 turn(s). Enemies who are inflicted with Butterfly Flurry will take additional Quantum DMG equal to 15% of Seele’s Ultimate every time they are attacked. If the enemy is defeated by Butterfly Flurry DMG triggered by allies’ attacks, Seele’s Talent will not be activated. Butterfly Flurry is removed when Seele is knocked down.

Best Seele Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Seele’s best Light Cones increase her CRIT rate.

The best Seele Light Cone is her signature one In The Night. This increases her CRIT rate by 18%, and will also increase her basic and Skill ATK by 6% for every 10 SPD that exceeds 100, making it a perfect combination when paired with her SPD buffing Skill Sheathed Blade.

As a 5-star Light Cone, In The Night can be difficult to unlock as it’s solely dependent on players’ luck with banner pulls. Thankfully, there are some 3 and 4-star Light Cones that work as great alternatives for Seele.

Only Silence Remains is a 4-star Light Cone that increases the wearer’s ATK by 16%. If there are 2 or fewer enemies on the battlefield, the wearer’s CRIT rate will also be increased by 12%.

Arrows is a solid 3-star Light Cone that increases the wearer’s CRIT rate at the beginning of a fight for the first 3 turns, with Seele’s DMG output and SPD this combination should make quick work of defeating non-boss enemies.

Best Seele Relics

The best Seele Relic in Honkai Star Rail is Genius of Bright Stars. Not only does this Relic increase her Quantum DMG by 10% but it also ignores 25% of a target’s defense if they have a Quantum weakness, allowing Seele to swiftly defeat enemies.

As a result, Genius of Bright Stars is a top-tier option when it comes to creating the best Seele build in Honkai Star Rail. You can find the full stat breakdown of the Relic set below:

2-piece : Increases Quantum DMG by 10%.

: Increases Quantum DMG by 10%. 4-piece: When the wearer attacks enemies with Quantum Weakness, ignores 25% DEF.

Best Seele team comp in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse The best team comp for Seele involves generating skill points for her to use.

The best team comp for Seele in Honkai Star Rail utilizes Natasha, Tingyun, and the Fire form of the Trailblazer. As Seele is a character that thrives on using her Skill Attack in combat she’ll have to sustain plenty of skill points in battle to be at her most effective.

Natasha can consistently deal DMG with her basic attack while generating skill points for Seele to use, and when needed she can heal the team with her skill ability. Bailu is a good alternative as the only other healer in the game but as a 5-star she’ll be much harder to obtain over Natasha who is a free character.

Tingyun is a great support option for Seele’s team comp as she can provide high DMG buffs as well as a lot of energy for Ultimates.

Finally, the Fire Trailblazer can also generate plenty of skill points and has the ability to create full team shields, effectively defending Seele as she unleashes devastating attacks.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about creating the best Seele build in Honkai Star Rail, including the Relics, Light Cones, and team comp you should use.

Seele character trailer

On April 23, 2023, an official trailer for Seele was shared by HoYoverse on Honkai Star Rail’s YouTube channel that highlights the character in action.

You can check out the trailer below:

For more tips and tricks to help you as you traverse the world of Honkai Star Rail, make sure to check out our page and the guides below:

