All Honkai Star Rail Fire characters: Asta, Himeko, more

Honkai Star Rail Fire characters bring the heat to any battle they’re in, enabling players to melt through enemy health bars with their single-target and AoE damage. Here’s every Fire character in Honkai Star Rail ⁠— both currently released and upcoming.

Just like Honkai Star Rail’s Lightning characters, the game’s Fire units can dish out some incredible damage numbers. This makes them great picks for any team that’s looking to add any DPS units to their team.

As main damage dealers, Honkai Star Rail Fire characters can eliminate waves of enemies and can even make for some decent sub-DPS units. So, if you’re looking for a Fire character to add to your Honkai Star Rail team or just wish to know how many there are in the game, then we’ve got a list of them right here to help make your decision easier.

All Honkai Star Rail characters

Asta

HoYoverse Asta loves gazing up at the stars when she’s not busy eliminating her enemies.

Rarity: 4-star

Path: The Harmony

Not much is currently known about Asta, but we do know she is the lead Researcher of Herta Space Station. She is said to be a fiercely inquisitive and energetic young girl, who manages opinionated staff and deals with the Intelligentsia Guild.

HoYoverse has yet to reveal any information about her Skill Attack and Ultimate, but we do know she is a Fire elemental 4-star. We’ll be sure to update this section once we receive further information.

Himeko

HoYoverse Himeko is an intrepid explorer who uses Fire-based attacks.

Rarity: 5-star

Path: The Erudition

Himeko will be instantly recognizable to Honkai Impact fans, but unlike her previous appearance, this version is an adventurous scientist. She ventures across the universe with her train, the Astral Express. As a well-traveled explorer, Himeko has experience fighting off those that wish to do her harm.

Equipped with deadly Fire abilities, the intergalactic explorer can make short work of those weak to flames. Her Skill Attack deals Fire damage equal to 100%-250% of Himeko’s ATK to a single enemy and Fire DMG equal to 40%-100% of Himeko’s ATK to any adjacent enemies.

If that wasn’t enough, Himeko’s ultimate deals Fire damage to all enemies on the battlefield and regenerates 10 Energy for each enemy defeated.

Hook

HoYoverse Hook may look small, but she will likely pack a fiery punch.

Rarity: 4-star

Path: The Destruction

While HoYoverse has yet to reveal information on Hook’s abilities, we do know that she’s the boss of The Moles adventure squad – a group of friends in Belobog’s Underworld. Her Path is known as The Destruction, which means she excels at attacking from the front of a group and makes a good DPS unit.

The developers will likely reveal more about Hook’s abilities as we get closer to the Honkai Star Rail’s release.

So, there you have it, that’s every Fire character in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

