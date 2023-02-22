Best Bronya Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & abilities

The best Bronya build can provide your Honkai Star Rail team with significant attack boosts, so here are the Relics and Light Cones you should be using – and a rundown of her skills and Eidolons.

Bronya is a 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail who will be available for players to unlock in the game’s future banners. As the commander of the Silvermane Guards, Bronya is a strong and graceful fighter who fills the support role on the battlefield.

Her rarity and abilities make Bronya one of the best Wind characters available in the game, with her Ultimate in particular providing a big attack and damage buff to her allies. With the right build, Bronya can slot into the support role in any team comp.

Here’s everything you need to know about creating the best Bronya build in Honkai Star Rail.

Bronya abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Bronya has a number of skills that can apply buffs.

Basic Attack: Windrider Bullet

Deals Wind DMG equal to 50%-140% of Bronya’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill Attack: Combat Redeployment

Dispels a debuff from a single ally, advances forward their actions by 100%, and increases their DMG by 36%-90% for 1 turn.

Ultimate: The Belobog March

Increases the ATK of allies by 36%-72% and increases their CRIT DMG equal to 12%-18% of Bronya’s CRIT DMG plus 12%-24% for 2 turns.

Technique: Banner of Command

After using Bronya’s Technique, all allies’ ATK increases by 15% for 2 turns in the next battle.

Bronya Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Level 1 – Hone Your Strength: Using Bronya’s Skill has a 50% fixed chance of recovering 1 skill point. This effect has a 1 turn cooldown.

Level 2 – Quick March: After the ally targeted by Bronya’s Skill takes action, their SPD increases by 30% for 1 turn.

Level 3 – Bombardment: Ultimate Lv +2 to a maximum of Lv 15. Talent Lv +2 to a maximum of Lv 15.

Level 4 – Take by Surprise: After an ally uses Basic Attack on an enemy with Wind weakness, Bronya launches a follow-up attack on the target, dealing Wind DMG equal to 80% of her Basic ATK DMG. This effect can only be activated once per turn.

Level 5 – Unstoppable: Skill Lv +2 up to a maximum of Lv 15. Basic ATK Lv +1 up to a maximum of Lv 10.

Level 6 – Piercing Rainbow: The ally DMG Boost effect of Bronya’s Skill extends its duration by 1 turn.

Best Bronya Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

The best Broyna Light Cone is The Battle Isn’t Over. This increases Bronya’s Energy Acquisition rate by 16% and restores 1 Skill Point whenever her Ultimate is used on an ally. If Bronya uses a skill on a target ally, 10 Energy is restored to the target. This effect can only be used once per turn.

The Battle Isn’t Over is a 5-star Light Cone that can be difficult to obtain, as it all comes down to how lucky you get with banner pulls. The 4-star Light Cone, Memories of the Past, is also a good choice for Bronya and is easier to unlock.

Memories of the Past will increase Bronya’s Energy Acquisition Rate by 16% when she’s using Basic Attacks and Skills. For every Weakness Break that’s inflicted on an enemy, Bronya’s SPD is increased by 8% and this can be stacked up to 3 times.

Best Bronya Relics in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse The best relic for Bronya will greatly increase her Wind damage.

The best Relic for Bronya in Honkai Star Rail is Eagle of Twilight Line. This relic will boost her overall Wind DMG and also increase her SPD by 10, and regenerate 5% of her max energy after every action she takes in combat.

The additional DMG and SPD increases that Eagle of Twilight Line provides when combined with Eidolons and the best Light Cone options can make her extremely swift and dangerous on the battlefield – giving players the opportunity to deal powerful attacks in quick succession.

The full stat breakdown for the Eagle of Twilight Line Relic set is detailed below:

2 Piece : Increases Wind DMG by 12%.

: Increases Wind DMG by 12%. 4 Piece : Increases the wearer’s SPD by 10 and regenerates 5% of max energy after each action for the wearer.

: Increases the wearer’s SPD by 10 and regenerates 5% of max energy after each action for the wearer. 5 Piece: Increases Wind DMG by 12%.

Best Bronya team comp in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse The best team comp for Bronya is focused on energy restoration and high damage.

The best team comp for Bronya in Honkai Star Rail features Jing Yuan, Himeko, and March 7th. Jing Yuan is a great main DPS thanks to his powerful Lightning AoE skills that can make quick work of groups of foes on the battlefield.

Himeko is a solid Sub DPS alongside Jing Yuan, her Ultimate ‘Heavenly Flare’ deals Fire DMG to all enemies, and restores 10 energy for every defeated opponent – combine this with Bronya’s energy restoration abilities and speed, and your team could get through any battle without worrying about running out of steam.

To round the team off, March 7th has an array of defensive abilities that can keep everyone out of danger.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about creating the best Bronya build in Honkai Star Rail, including the Relics, Light Cones, and team comp you should use.

For more tips and tricks to help you as you traverse the world of Honkai Star Rail, make sure to check out our page and guides below:

