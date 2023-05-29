Argenti in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks & everything we know

Argenti is an upcoming 5-Star DPS character scheduled to arrive in Honkai Star Rail. So, here’s everything we know about the leaked character.

Honkai Star Rail is filled with tons of powerful characters and each update introduces a variety of new characters on a regular basis. Now, thanks to Honkai Star Rail leaks, a brand new addition has been teased, in the form of Argenti.

So, if you’re looking to learn a little more about the new DPS character, look no further, as we’ve covered everything you need to know about one of the game’s new 5-star units.

Contents

Who is Argenti in Honkai Star Rail?

As revealed by renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Mero, Argenti is a classic knight of the “Order of Pure Beauty” who devoutly admires the missing star goddess “Pure Beaty” Idrila.

She’s described as an honorable character who spends her time spreading the name of Idrila and preaching the goddess whenever she can.

Other than this, she’s also shown as a 5-Star DPS with the Physical / ERUDITION element and path.

No, Argenti doesn’t currently have a release date and is purely a leak at this time, with the only real information being an image and a few character details. However, when more information is released, we’ll update this article — so be sure to come back soon for a potential release date.

Have Argenti’s abilities been leaked?

While Argenti’s abilities haven’t leaked, we do know she’ll be a DPS and a Physical / Erudition character with a 5-Star ranking. This means we can expect to see some relatively powerful abilities.

When her abilities are announced or leaked, we will be updating this article so make sure you bookmark it and come back later.

There you have it, that’s everything we know about Argenti in Honkai Star Rail. While waiting for more information take a look at some of our other handy Honkai Star Rail guides and content:

