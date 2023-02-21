Honkai Star Rail voice actors: English and Japanese cast

Honkai Star Rail is filled with a huge roster of characters, all of which are brought to life by some iconic voice actors from around the world. So, if you’re wondering who voices your favorite characters, then our Honkai Star Rail voice actors hub has you covered.
Just like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail is home to plenty of colorful characters. While each unit has their own unique design, abilities, and lore – it’s the talented cast of voice actors who give life to each character.
In fact, Honkai Star Rail voice actors often have a background in popular anime, video games, and TV shows. With such a talented cast, many Trailblazers will want to know who the voice behind their favorite characters is.
So, in order to give you the rundown of who every character is voiced by, here’s the full list of the English and Japanese voice actors that play each Honkai Star Rail character.
English Honkai Star Rail voice actors
All the English Honkai Star Rail voice actors and their most notable roles can be found in the table below:
|Character
|Actor
|Previous Roles
|Arlan
|Dani Chambers
|Chise – The Ancient Magus’ BrideBecky Blackbell – SPY X FAMILYNilou – Genshin Impact
|Asta
|Felecia Angelle
|Mona Megistus – Genshin ImpactFrill – Wonder Egg Priority Miyu -Noragami
|Bailu
|Su Ling Chan
|Admiral Lau – Vast Horizon Ms. Dira – Rimba Racer
|Blade
|—
|—
|Bronya
|Madeline Reiter
|—
|Clara
|Emily Sun
|Young Beatriz – Thoughts Afar in Moonlight
|Dan Heng
|Nicholas Leung
|Jason – StuckTchoi Henchman – Late Shift
|Fu Xuan
|—
|—
|Gepard
|Bryson Baugus
|Bell Cranel – Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?Shoyo Hinata – Haikyuu!!
|Herta
|PJ Mattson
|—
|Himeko
|Cia Court
|Faith – The Wolf Among UsVi – League of Legends
|Hook
|Felecia Angelle
|Mona Megistus – Genshin ImpactFrill – Wonder Egg PriorityMiyu -Noragami
|Jing Yuan
|Alejandro Saab
|Cyno – Genshin Impact Sae Itoshi – Blue LockKaigaku – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
|Kafka
|Cheryl Texiera
|Jane Ponderosa – It’s Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaKaty Heart – Girl Meets World
|Luocha
|—
|—
|March 7th
|Skyler Davenport
|Sarah – Final Fantasy VII RemakeRinoa Heartilly – Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
|Natasha
|Elizabeth Maxwell
|Motoko Kusanagi – Ghost in the Shell: AriseYmir – Attack on TitanRosaria – Genshin Impact
|Pela
|Xanthe Huynh
|Young Cheng – Link ClickRanija – Restaurant to Another World 2
|Qingque
|Bryn Apprill
|Kobeni Higashiyama – Chainsaw ManZenith Greyrat, Norn Greyrat – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
|Sampo
|Roger Rose
|Leopard Seal – Happy FeetVision – Marvel Future Fight
|Seele
|Molly Zhang
|Oide – One Piece Mellie – Dark Deity
|Serval
|Natalie Van Sistine
|Yor – SPY X FamilyVarious characters – Attack on Titan
|Silver Wolf
|Melissa Fahn
|Edward Wong – Cowboy Bebop Rider – Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] III. spring song
|Sushang
|Anjali Kunapaneni
|Dori – Genshin ImpactGrim – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|Tingyun
|Laci Morgan
|Various characters – Shadowverse
|Welt
|Corey Landis
|Young Red – That ’70s Show
|Yanqing
|Amber May
|Dehya – Genshin ImpactNarrator – Komi Can’t Communicate
Japanese Honkai Star Rail voice actors
All the Japanese Honkai Star Rail voice actors and their most notable roles can be found in the table below:
|Character
|Actor
|Previous Roles
|Arlan
|Ryoko Shiraishi
|Various characters – Yakuza seriesSumire Inukai – ReLIFEVarious characters – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
|Asta
|Akasaki Chinatsu
|Yamato Mikoto – Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?Nakiri Alice – Food Wars
|Bailu
|Emiri Kato
|Becky Blackbell – SPY x FAMILYTracer – Overwatch ST AR-15 – Girls’ Frontline
|Blade
|Miki Shin-ichiro
|Mr Lee – ArknightsKisuke Urahara – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
|Bronya
|Asumi Kana
|Yomogi the Chef – Monster Hunter RiseBronya Zaychik- Honkai Impact 3rd
|Clara
|Rina Hidaka
|Kobachi Osaragi – Kaguya-sama: Love Is WarUrsula- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Dang Heng
|Itou Kento
|Nifuji Hirotaka – Wotakoi: Love is Hard for OtakuYuusha – Dragon Goes House-Hunting
|Gepard
|Makoto Furukawa
|Saitama – One Punch ManMiyuki Shirogane – Kaguya-sama: Love Is WarBanri Tada – Golden Time
|Herta
|Haruka Yamazaki
|Haru – My Roommate Is a CatNariki – Monster Hunter Stories
|Himeko
|Tanaka Rie
|Bela Dimitrescu – Resident Evil VillageThrone Anguis – Octopath Traveler IIElinalise Dragonroad – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
|Hook
|Tokui Sora
|Yazawa Niko – Love Live! School Idol ProjectDaitoku Junna – Robotics;Notes
|Jing Yuan
|Daisuke Ono
|Fafnir – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid SYoung Yoichiro – Golden Kamuy
|Kafka
|Shizuka Ito
|Black March – Tower of God007 – Darling in the FranxxEmma – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|Luocha
|Akira Ishida
|Various characters Persona 3Nefer – Xenoblade Chronicles 2Otto Apocalypse – Honkai Impact 3rd
|March 7th
|Yui Ogura
|Erika Mishima – Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
|Natasha
|Yumi Uchiyama
|Erika Chiba – The Irregular at Magic High SchoolElizabeth – Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song
|Pela
|Morohoshi Sumire
|Sasara Amiki – The Caligula Effect 2Tiki- Fire Emblem WarriorsYoung Eveline – Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
|Qingque
|Arisa Date
|Sigrun – The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of EinherjarMaril Cavendish – Little Witch Academia
|Sampo
|Daisuke Hirakawa
|Sota Kume – Yakuza: Like a DragonHiro Morgan – Detective PikachuEnmu – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
|Seele
|Mai Nakahara
|Lady of the Fount – Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD RemasterSekhmet – Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World
|Serval
|Aimi Terakawa
|Liezerota – Disgaea 5: Alliance of VengeanceKasumi Toyama – BanG Dream!
|Silver Wolf
|Asumi Kana
|Shima Takami – Love Live! Sunshine!!Komari Koshigaya – Non Non Biyori Repeat
|Sushang
|Misato Fukuen
|Li Sushang – Honkai Impact 3rdIggy – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
|Tingyun
|Yuki Takada
|Rei Onodera – Kaguya-sama: Love is WarVarious characters – Fire Emblem Heroes
|Welt
|Yoshimasa Hosoya
|Fumikage Tokoyami – My Hero AcademiaVarious characters – Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel LinksSonon Kusakabe – Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
|Yanqing
|Marina Inoue
|Nana – Darling in the FranxxArmin Arlert – Attack on Titan Young Denji – Chainsaw Man
As always, we’ll be sure to update this article once new Honkai Star Rail characters are released.
So, there you have it, that’s all the Honkai Star Rail voice actors for both the English and Japanese cast. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.
