GamingHonkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail voice actors: English and Japanese cast

Honkai Star Rail main character artworkHoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail is filled with a huge roster of characters, all of which are brought to life by some iconic voice actors from around the world. So, if you’re wondering who voices your favorite characters, then our Honkai Star Rail voice actors hub has you covered.

Just like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail is home to plenty of colorful characters. While each unit has their own unique design, abilities, and lore – it’s the talented cast of voice actors who give life to each character.

In fact, Honkai Star Rail voice actors often have a background in popular anime, video games, and TV shows. With such a talented cast, many Trailblazers will want to know who the voice behind their favorite characters is.

Article continues after ad

So, in order to give you the rundown of who every character is voiced by, here’s the full list of the English and Japanese voice actors that play each Honkai Star Rail character.

English Honkai Star Rail voice actors

Honkai Star Rail in-game screenshotHoYoverse
Honkai Star Rail’s English voice actor cast is filled with notable names.

All the English Honkai Star Rail voice actors and their most notable roles can be found in the table below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

CharacterActorPrevious Roles
ArlanDani ChambersChise – The Ancient Magus’ BrideBecky Blackbell – SPY X FAMILYNilou – Genshin Impact
AstaFelecia AngelleMona Megistus – Genshin ImpactFrill – Wonder Egg Priority Miyu -Noragami
BailuSu Ling ChanAdmiral Lau – Vast Horizon Ms. Dira – Rimba Racer
Blade
BronyaMadeline Reiter
ClaraEmily Sun Young Beatriz – Thoughts Afar in Moonlight
Dan HengNicholas LeungJason – StuckTchoi Henchman – Late Shift
Fu Xuan
GepardBryson BaugusBell Cranel – Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?Shoyo Hinata – Haikyuu!!
HertaPJ Mattson
HimekoCia CourtFaith – The Wolf Among UsVi – League of Legends
HookFelecia AngelleMona Megistus – Genshin ImpactFrill – Wonder Egg PriorityMiyu -Noragami
Jing YuanAlejandro SaabCyno – Genshin Impact Sae Itoshi – Blue LockKaigaku – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
KafkaCheryl Texiera Jane Ponderosa – It’s Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaKaty Heart – Girl Meets World
Luocha
March 7thSkyler DavenportSarah – Final Fantasy VII RemakeRinoa Heartilly – Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
NatashaElizabeth Maxwell Motoko Kusanagi – Ghost in the Shell: AriseYmir – Attack on TitanRosaria – Genshin Impact
PelaXanthe HuynhYoung Cheng – Link ClickRanija – Restaurant to Another World 2
QingqueBryn ApprillKobeni Higashiyama – Chainsaw ManZenith Greyrat, Norn Greyrat – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
SampoRoger RoseLeopard Seal – Happy FeetVision – Marvel Future Fight
SeeleMolly ZhangOide – One Piece Mellie – Dark Deity
Serval Natalie Van SistineYor – SPY X FamilyVarious characters – Attack on Titan
Silver WolfMelissa FahnEdward Wong – Cowboy Bebop Rider – Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] III. spring song
SushangAnjali KunapaneniDori – Genshin ImpactGrim – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
TingyunLaci MorganVarious characters – Shadowverse
WeltCorey LandisYoung Red – That ’70s Show
YanqingAmber MayDehya – Genshin ImpactNarrator – Komi Can’t Communicate

Japanese Honkai Star Rail voice actors

Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan screenshotHoYoverse
Honkai Star Rail’s Japanese voice actors have appeared in a number of popular anime and games.

All the Japanese Honkai Star Rail voice actors and their most notable roles can be found in the table below:

CharacterActorPrevious Roles
ArlanRyoko ShiraishiVarious characters – Yakuza seriesSumire Inukai – ReLIFEVarious characters – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
AstaAkasaki ChinatsuYamato Mikoto – Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?Nakiri Alice – Food Wars
BailuEmiri KatoBecky Blackbell – SPY x FAMILYTracer – Overwatch ST AR-15 – Girls’ Frontline
BladeMiki Shin-ichiroMr Lee – ArknightsKisuke Urahara – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
BronyaAsumi KanaYomogi the Chef – Monster Hunter RiseBronya Zaychik- Honkai Impact 3rd
ClaraRina HidakaKobachi Osaragi – Kaguya-sama: Love Is WarUrsula- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Dang Heng Itou KentoNifuji Hirotaka – Wotakoi: Love is Hard for OtakuYuusha – Dragon Goes House-Hunting
GepardMakoto Furukawa Saitama – One Punch ManMiyuki Shirogane – Kaguya-sama: Love Is WarBanri Tada – Golden Time
HertaHaruka YamazakiHaru – My Roommate Is a CatNariki – Monster Hunter Stories
HimekoTanaka RieBela DimitrescuResident Evil VillageThrone Anguis – Octopath Traveler IIElinalise Dragonroad – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
HookTokui SoraYazawa Niko – Love Live! School Idol ProjectDaitoku Junna – Robotics;Notes
Jing YuanDaisuke OnoFafnir – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid SYoung Yoichiro – Golden Kamuy
KafkaShizuka ItoBlack March – Tower of God007 – Darling in the FranxxEmma – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
LuochaAkira IshidaVarious characters Persona 3Nefer – Xenoblade Chronicles 2Otto Apocalypse – Honkai Impact 3rd
March 7thYui Ogura Erika Mishima – Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
NatashaYumi UchiyamaErika Chiba – The Irregular at Magic High SchoolElizabeth – Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song
PelaMorohoshi SumireSasara Amiki – The Caligula Effect 2Tiki- Fire Emblem WarriorsYoung Eveline – Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
QingqueArisa DateSigrun – The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of EinherjarMaril Cavendish – Little Witch Academia
SampoDaisuke HirakawaSota Kume – Yakuza: Like a DragonHiro Morgan – Detective PikachuEnmu – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
SeeleMai NakaharaLady of the Fount – Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD RemasterSekhmet – Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World
ServalAimi TerakawaLiezerota – Disgaea 5: Alliance of VengeanceKasumi Toyama – BanG Dream!
Silver WolfAsumi KanaShima Takami – Love Live! Sunshine!!Komari Koshigaya – Non Non Biyori Repeat
SushangMisato FukuenLi Sushang – Honkai Impact 3rdIggy – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
TingyunYuki TakadaRei Onodera – Kaguya-sama: Love is WarVarious characters – Fire Emblem Heroes
WeltYoshimasa HosoyaFumikage Tokoyami – My Hero AcademiaVarious characters – Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel LinksSonon Kusakabe – Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
YanqingMarina InoueNana – Darling in the FranxxArmin Arlert – Attack on Titan Young Denji – Chainsaw Man

As always, we’ll be sure to update this article once new Honkai Star Rail characters are released.

So, there you have it, that’s all the Honkai Star Rail voice actors for both the English and Japanese cast. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Star Rail hub | Honkai Star Rail: What is the current banner & who will be next? | How to sign up for the Honkai: Star Rail beta? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Lightning characters in Honkai Star Rail | All Fire characters in Honkai Star Rail | All Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail | All Wind characters in Honkai Star Rail

keep reading

Disney Dreamlight Valley
Gaming

Disney Dreamlight Valley Item Shop: All items, how to buy & refresh dates

Jessica Filby