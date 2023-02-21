Honkai Star Rail voice actors: English and Japanese cast

Honkai Star Rail is filled with a huge roster of characters, all of which are brought to life by some iconic voice actors from around the world. So, if you’re wondering who voices your favorite characters, then our Honkai Star Rail voice actors hub has you covered.

Just like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail is home to plenty of colorful characters. While each unit has their own unique design, abilities, and lore – it’s the talented cast of voice actors who give life to each character.

In fact, Honkai Star Rail voice actors often have a background in popular anime, video games, and TV shows. With such a talented cast, many Trailblazers will want to know who the voice behind their favorite characters is.

Article continues after ad

So, in order to give you the rundown of who every character is voiced by, here’s the full list of the English and Japanese voice actors that play each Honkai Star Rail character.

English Honkai Star Rail voice actors

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail’s English voice actor cast is filled with notable names.

All the English Honkai Star Rail voice actors and their most notable roles can be found in the table below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Character Actor Previous Roles Arlan Dani Chambers Chise – The Ancient Magus’ Bride Becky Blackbell – SPY X FAMILY Nilou – Genshin Impact Asta Felecia Angelle Mona Megistus – Genshin Impact Frill – Wonder Egg Priority Miyu -Noragami Bailu Su Ling Chan Admiral Lau – Vast Horizon Ms. Dira – Rimba Racer Blade — — Bronya Madeline Reiter — Clara Emily Sun Young Beatriz – Thoughts Afar in Moonlight Dan Heng Nicholas Leung Jason – Stuck Tchoi Henchman – Late Shift Fu Xuan — — Gepard Bryson Baugus Bell Cranel – Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Shoyo Hinata – Haikyuu!! Herta PJ Mattson — Himeko Cia Court Faith – The Wolf Among Us Vi – League of Legends Hook Felecia Angelle Mona Megistus – Genshin Impact Frill – Wonder Egg Priority Miyu -Noragami Jing Yuan Alejandro Saab Cyno – Genshin Impact Sae Itoshi – Blue Lock Kaigaku – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kafka Cheryl Texiera Jane Ponderosa – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Katy Heart – Girl Meets World Luocha — — March 7th Skyler Davenport Sarah – Final Fantasy VII Remake Rinoa Heartilly – Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Natasha Elizabeth Maxwell Motoko Kusanagi – Ghost in the Shell: Arise Ymir – Attack on Titan Rosaria – Genshin Impact Pela Xanthe Huynh Young Cheng – Link Click Ranija – Restaurant to Another World 2 Qingque Bryn Apprill Kobeni Higashiyama – Chainsaw Man Zenith Greyrat, Norn Greyrat – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Sampo Roger Rose Leopard Seal – Happy Feet Vision – Marvel Future Fight Seele Molly Zhang Oide – One Piece Mellie – Dark Deity Serval Natalie Van Sistine Yor – SPY X Family Various characters – Attack on Titan Silver Wolf Melissa Fahn Edward Wong – Cowboy Bebop Rider – Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] III. spring song Sushang Anjali Kunapaneni Dori – Genshin Impact Grim – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Tingyun Laci Morgan Various characters – Shadowverse Welt Corey Landis Young Red – That ’70s Show Yanqing Amber May Dehya – Genshin Impact Narrator – Komi Can’t Communicate

Japanese Honkai Star Rail voice actors

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail’s Japanese voice actors have appeared in a number of popular anime and games.

All the Japanese Honkai Star Rail voice actors and their most notable roles can be found in the table below:

Character Actor Previous Roles Arlan Ryoko Shiraishi Various characters – Yakuza series Sumire Inukai – ReLIFE Various characters – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Asta Akasaki Chinatsu Yamato Mikoto – Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Nakiri Alice – Food Wars Bailu Emiri Kato Becky Blackbell – SPY x FAMILY Tracer – Overwatch ST AR-15 – Girls’ Frontline Blade Miki Shin-ichiro Mr Lee – Arknights Kisuke Urahara – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Bronya Asumi Kana Yomogi the Chef – Monster Hunter Rise Bronya Zaychik- Honkai Impact 3rd Clara Rina Hidaka Kobachi Osaragi – Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Ursula- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Dang Heng Itou Kento Nifuji Hirotaka – Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Yuusha – Dragon Goes House-Hunting Gepard Makoto Furukawa Saitama – One Punch Man Miyuki Shirogane – Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Banri Tada – Golden Time Herta Haruka Yamazaki Haru – My Roommate Is a Cat Nariki – Monster Hunter Stories Himeko Tanaka Rie Bela Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village Throne Anguis – Octopath Traveler II Elinalise Dragonroad – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Hook Tokui Sora Yazawa Niko – Love Live! School Idol Project Daitoku Junna – Robotics;Notes Jing Yuan Daisuke Ono Fafnir – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S Young Yoichiro – Golden Kamuy Kafka Shizuka Ito Black March – Tower of God 007 – Darling in the Franxx Emma – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Luocha Akira Ishida Various characters Persona 3 Nefer – Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Otto Apocalypse – Honkai Impact 3rd March 7th Yui Ogura Erika Mishima – Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory Natasha Yumi Uchiyama Erika Chiba – The Irregular at Magic High School Elizabeth – Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song Pela Morohoshi Sumire Sasara Amiki – The Caligula Effect 2 Tiki- Fire Emblem Warriors Young Eveline – Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Qingque Arisa Date Sigrun – The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar Maril Cavendish – Little Witch Academia Sampo Daisuke Hirakawa Sota Kume – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hiro Morgan – Detective Pikachu Enmu – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Seele Mai Nakahara Lady of the Fount – Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Sekhmet – Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Serval Aimi Terakawa Liezerota – Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance Kasumi Toyama – BanG Dream! Silver Wolf Asumi Kana Shima Takami – Love Live! Sunshine!! Komari Koshigaya – Non Non Biyori Repeat Sushang Misato Fukuen Li Sushang – Honkai Impact 3rd Iggy – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Tingyun Yuki Takada Rei Onodera – Kaguya-sama: Love is War Various characters – Fire Emblem Heroes Welt Yoshimasa Hosoya Fumikage Tokoyami – My Hero Academia Various characters – Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Sonon Kusakabe – Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Yanqing Marina Inoue Nana – Darling in the Franxx Armin Arlert – Attack on Titan Young Denji – Chainsaw Man

As always, we’ll be sure to update this article once new Honkai Star Rail characters are released.

So, there you have it, that’s all the Honkai Star Rail voice actors for both the English and Japanese cast. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Star Rail hub | Honkai Star Rail: What is the current banner & who will be next? | How to sign up for the Honkai: Star Rail beta? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Lightning characters in Honkai Star Rail | All Fire characters in Honkai Star Rail | All Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail | All Wind characters in Honkai Star Rail