Best Arlan Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities

Arlan is one of the most unique characters in Honkai Star Rail whose damage increases based on the amount of HP he loses. He is a 4-star Lightning Destruction character and has one of the most high-risk playstyles within the game.

Arlan can be compared to some extent with Hu Tao from Genshin Impact. Even though his damage is nowhere close to what Hu Tao does, he can still be a handy unit in very specific scenarios when using the best build.

However, since there is a lot of risk and reward surrounding Arlan, he depends on how well you might have built him. He needs both HP as well as ATK stats in order to survive in fights and deal damage to enemies.

Hence, here is our guide for the best Arlan build in Honkai Star Rail including Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities.

Contents

Arlan Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Arlan has some really powerful abilities in the game

Basic Attack: Lightning Rush

Arlan will deal Lightning DMG equivalent to 50%-110% of his ATK stats to a single enemy.

Skill Attack: Shackle Bearer

Arlan loses his HP equivalent to 15% of his maximum Health and deals Lightning DMG equivalent to 120%-264% of his ATK stats to a single enemy. If Arlan’s HP is very low, then it will be reduced to 1 upon triggering the skill.

Ultimate: Frenzied Punishment

Arlan will deal Lightning DMG equivalent to 192%-364% of his ATK stats to a single enemy and 96%-173% of his ATK stats to adjacent enemies.

Talent: Pain and Anger

Arlan’s DMG is increased for every percent of HP below his maximum HP stats. This DMG can be increased up to a maximum of 36%-72%.

Arlan Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Arlan becomes stronger with Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Level 1- To the Bitter End: Arlan’s Skill DMG is increased by 10% if his current HP is lower than or equal to 50% of his maximum HP.

Level 2- Breaking Free: Arlan will remove a debuff from himself upon using his Skill or his Ultimate.

Level 3- Power Through: Skill increased by +2 up to a maximum of level 15 and Basic ATK increased by +1 up to a maximum of level 10.

Level 4- Turn the Tables: Upon being struck by a killing blow, Arlan does not fall, instead he restores 25% of his maximum HP stats. However, this effect gets removed once it has been triggered or after 2 turns have elapsed.

Level 5- Hammer and Tongs: Ultimate and Talent increased by +2 up to a maximum of level 15.

Level 6- Self-Sacrifice: Arlan’s DMG is increased by 20% once his HP falls to 50% or below. However, the DMG multiplier on the primary target now applies to all the adjacent targets as well.

Best Light Cones for Arlan in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Arlan needs good Light Cones to function optimally in Honkai Star Rail

The best Light Cone for Arlan’s build in Honkai Star Rail is Something Irreplaceable. This is a 5-star Light Cone that enhances the ATK stats of the wearer by 24%-40%. Alongside that, once the wearer defeats an enemy, they restore HP by 8%-12% of the wearer’s ATK stats.

Additionally, the wearer’s DMG is enhanced by 24%-40% until the end of the consecutive turn. The effect cannot be stacked and can be triggered only once per turn. This Light Cone can be obtained from the Starlight Exchange shop using 600 Undying Starlight.

There is also a really good 4-star Light Cone that fits perfectly for Arlan called A Secret Vow. This weapon increases the wearer’s DMG by 20%-40%. Alongside that, your DMG will be further enhanced by 20%-40% as long as the enemy being targeted has greater HP than the wearer.

Best Relic set for Arlan in Honkai Star Rail

Arlan at his core is a Lightning DPS unit, which means that the best Relic set for his build will be Band of Sizzling Thunder. The set bonus for this Relic set is provided below:

2-piece bonus: Lightning DMG is increased by 10%

4-piece bonus: Wearer’s ATK is enhanced by 20% for 1 turn upon using their Skill.

The best Ornament for Arlan in Honkai Star Rail will be Space Sealing Station. This Ornament will enhance Arlan’s ATK by 12% at first and then an additional 12% provided his SPD reaches 120 or higher.

Best Team Comp for Arlan in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Arlan needs a healer to function optimally in Honkai Star Rail

Arlan is a really high-risk character in Honkai Star Rail. He needs party members who can keep him alive through both shields as well as heals. Hence, the best team members for Arlan in Honkai Star Rail are Natasha, Gepard, and Tingyun.

In this team, Natasha will provide the heals and ensure that Arlan can stay alive and deal damage. Gepard will be the primary tank who will consistently shield the entire team, especially Arlan to prevent him from enemy hits.

Lastly, Tingyun will act as the buffer who will enhance Arlan’s DMG through her skills and her ultimate. However, Natasha can be replaced by Bailu, Gepard can make way for Fire Trailblazer and Tingyun can open doors to Bronya.

In any case, a healer, a buffer/cleanser, and a tank are mandatory to ensure that Arlan can consistently deal DPS without getting knocked out in battle.

Hence, that concludes our guide for Arlan in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, please look into some of our guides at Dexerto.

