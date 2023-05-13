Kafka in Honkai Star Rail: Release date, abilities, gameplay & everything we know

Here’s everything we know about Kafka the Stellaron Hunter before she makes her debut in Honkai Star Rail.

Recently, Honkai Star Rail has taken the gacha world by storm – bringing in Genshin Impact veterans and those unfamiliar with the mobile game. In just one day, Honkai Star Rail surpassed 20 million downloads – millions more than Genshin’s previous record.

Considering the game launched only three weeks ago, there aren’t many five-star characters yet available. However, some players are excited for Kafka – the 5-star character on the path of The Nihility.

Who is Kafka in Honkai Star Rail?

Kafka is a member of the Stellaron Hunters – an organization that works against the Interastral Peace Corporation. According to her character description, Kafka “used the enchantment of Spirit Whisper to set up Trailblazer to absorb the Stellaron.” As for her free time, Kafka loves to shop and organize her coat collection.

At the time of writing, Honkai Star Rail has not confirmed Kafka’s release. However, leaks suggested she could arrive sometime in June or July 2023. Before Kafka, the anticipated Jing Yuan’s banner runs from May 17, 2023, to June 7, 2023.

Honkai Star Rail: Kafka abilities

Here are Kafka’s abilities as a 5-star Lightning character on the Path of The Nihility. A reminder that information from leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

Active Skill Effect Basic Attack: Midnight Tumult Deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of Kafka’s ATK to a single enemy. Skill: Caressing Moonlight Deals Lightning DMG equal to 80% of Kafka’s ATK to a target enemy and Lightning DMG equal to 30% of Kafka’s ATK to enemies adjacent to it. If the target enemy is currently receiving DoT, all DoTs currently placed on that enemy immediately produce DMG equal to 80% of their original DMG. Ultimate: Twilight Trill Deals Lightning DMG equal to 48% of Kafka’s ATK to all enemies, with a 100% base chance for enemies hit to become Shocked and immediately take DMG equal to 80% of the DoT. Shock lasts for 2 turn(s). While Shocked, enemies receive Lightning DoT equal to 75% of Kafka’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Passive Skill Effect Gentle but Cruel After an ally of Kafka’s uses Basic ATK on an enemy, Kafka immediately launches 1 follow-up attack and deals Lightning DMG equal to 60% of her ATK to that enemy, with a base chance of 100% of increasing the DoT inflicted by 15% for 2 turns. This effect can only be triggered 1 time per turn.

Technique Skill Effect Mercy is not Forgiveness Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of Kafka’s ATK to a random enemy. In addition, all enemies have a 100% base chance to become Shocked for 3 turn(s). While Shocked, enemies receive Lightning DoT equal to 50% of Kafka’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Traces Effect Torture When DoTs immediately deal DMG to enemies due to Kafka’s Skill or Ultimate, their DMG multiplier is proportionally increased. The increased proportion is equal to 15% of Kafka’s Break Effect, up to a max of 30%. Plunder If an enemy is defeated while Shocked, Kafka additionally regenerates 5 Energy. Thorns Talent has a 20% increased base chance to increase the DoT that the enemies receive. Ultimate has a 20% increased base chance to Shock enemies.

How to get Kafka in Honkai Star Rail

When Kafka unlocks in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll need to use Star Rail Special Passes on her banner. If you don’t get her on your first try, she is guaranteed on your next 5-star character roll.

Kafka gameplay

Honkai Star Rail’s second closed beta featured Kafka. Therefore, here is a two-minute clip featuring her full gameplay showcase. You can watch it below:

That’s everything we know about Honkai Star Rail’s Kafka. Check out our other guides to see if any other characters catch your eye.

