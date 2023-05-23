Luka in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Luka is a 4-star Imaginary character that will be introduced to Honkai Star Rail in a future update. Here’s everything we know about the furious fighter, including his Skills and abilities.

Honkai Star Rail leaks have shed light on a number of upcoming characters, giving Trailblazers an early glimpse of characters like Luka. This 4-star unit aims to deliver plenty of Physical damage when he releases in the game’s future banner update.

While details surrounding Luka are still rather scarce, a number of leaks have detailed the deadly fighter’s abilities. So, if you’re curious to learn more about Luka’s playstyle and are wondering whether you should begin saving up your Stellar Jade for his release, then our handy hub has you covered.

Who is Luka in Honkai Star Rail?

Luka is a 4-star Physical character that follows the Nihility path. This means he will likely be able to apply debuffs to enemies that reduce their overall combat effectiveness. Details regarding Luka are rather scarce, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as further news is announced.

Is there a Luka release date in Honkai Star Rail?

No, Luka has yet to receive an official release date. This means Trailblazers will have to patiently wait for HoYoverse to announce further details in the future. Despite this, we do have information on Luka’s leaked abilities.

Luka abilities in Honkai Star Rail

A Honkai Star Rail leaker has revealed Luka’s Skill and abilities, which give players a sneak peek at how he could play upon his release. Below, you’ll find how details about Luka’s Skill, Ultimate, and overall playstyle.

Hundred Crack Fist: Unleash Hundred Crack Fist 3 times, then uses “Rising Dragon Fist” on a specified enemy target.

Unleash Hundred Crack Fist 3 times, then uses “Rising Dragon Fist” on a specified enemy target. Skill: Deals Physical DMG to a specific enemy and inflicts it with “Fissure” status for 2 rounds. “Fissure” causes the enemy to receive continuous Physical DMG.

Deals Physical DMG to a specific enemy and inflicts it with “Fissure” status for 2 rounds. “Fissure” causes the enemy to receive continuous Physical DMG. Ultimate: Gains 2 energy points, deals Physical DMG to a specific enemy, and increases its damage taken for 2 turns.

Gains 2 energy points, deals Physical DMG to a specific enemy, and increases its damage taken for 2 turns. Talent: Gains energy points after using basic attacks or skills, and use them to perform an enhanced basic attack. Also, deal additional damage with “Rising Dragon Fist” if the target has “Fissure” status.

Gains energy points after using basic attacks or skills, and use them to perform an enhanced basic attack. Also, deal additional damage with “Rising Dragon Fist” if the target has “Fissure” status. Technique: Attacks a random enemy target and at the start of battle gains an energy point.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Luka in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and information.

