Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail: Release date, abilities, Eidolons, more

Silver Wolf is an upcoming 5-star character that will soon make her eagerly anticipated debut in Honkai Star Rail. So, here’s everything we know about her release date, banner, abilities, and Eidolons.

The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1 update is right around the corner, which means Trailblazers will soon be able to unlock Silver Wolf. This genius hacker is a member of the game’s Stellaron Hunters and is renowned for her ability to tamper with both reality and the simulated world.

Article continues after ad

While Silver Wolf has yet to be added to Honkai Star Rail as a playable character, we now have information on her banner, abilities, and powerful Eidolons. So, if you’re looking to spend your Stellar Jade and roll on the upcoming Silver Wolf banner, then our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Contents

HoYoverse Silver Wolf will soon make her debut in Honkai Star Rail.

Silver Wolf will release in Phase 1 of the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update, which will go live on June 7. 2023. This means players don’t have that long before they can roll on her banner. Fortunately, the Version 1.1 update is rewarding players with 10 free pulls, which can help increase your chances of snagging this 5-star.

Article continues after ad

Silver Wolf abilities

Silver Wolf’s abilities have now been revealed, giving players an early look at her Quantum-based Skill and abilities. As always, the details below could change before The Nihilty character’s official release date, so we’ll be sure to update them once official information has been released.

Normal Attack: System Warning

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 50% of Silver Wolf’s ATK to a single enemy, with a 65% base chance of implanting a random Bug into the enemy that lasts for 3 turns.

Article continues after ad

Skill: Allow Changes?

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 70% of Silver Wolf’s ATK to a single enemy, with a 75% base chance to add 1 Weakness of the same Type as a random ally’s ATK Type on the enemy that lasts for 3 turns, and reduce the enemy’s DMG RES to that ATK Type by 20%.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ultimate: User Banned

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 180% of Silver Wolf’s ATK to a single enemy, with a 100% base chance to cause Entanglement. For each debuff on the enemy, deal an additional Quantum DMG equal to 18% of Silver Wolf’s ATK to an enemy, up to 5 times. When Entangled, the enemy’s action is delayed by 40%. At the beginning of the next turn, the enemy receives Quantum DoT equal to 48% of Silver Wolf’s ATK.

Article continues after ad

Technique: Awaiting System Response

Silver Wolf can create 3 types of Bugs: Reduce ATK by 10%, reduce DEF by 10%, and reduce SPD by 10%. For every debuff that the enemy attacked by Silver Wolf has, Silver Wolf’s DMG against the enemy increases by 15%. This effect can stack up to 5 times.

Silver Wolf banner

HoYoverse Silver Wolf will likely prove incredibly popular.

The Silver Wolf banner will feature the following 4-star characters, who will all receive a special rate up:

Asta (Fire, The Harmony)

Dan Heng (Wind, The Hunt)

Serval (Lightning, The Erudition)

Silver Wolf Eidolons

Level 1 – Social Engineering: Bug duration is extended for 1 turn. Whenever an enemy’s Weakness is Broken, Silver Wolf has a 65% base chance of inflicting a random Bug on the enemy.

Bug duration is extended for 1 turn. Whenever an enemy’s Weakness is Broken, Silver Wolf has a 65% base chance of inflicting a random Bug on the enemy. Level 2 – Zombie Network: When an enemy enters battle, reduce their Effect RES by 30% for 2 turn.

When an enemy enters battle, reduce their Effect RES by 30% for 2 turn. Level 3 – Payload: Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Level 4 – Bounce Attack: When using her Ultimate, Silver Wolf regenerates 8 Energy for every debuff that the target enemy currently has, up to 5 times.

When using her Ultimate, Silver Wolf regenerates 8 Energy for every debuff that the target enemy currently has, up to 5 times. Level 5 – Brute Force Attack: Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Level 6 – Overlay Network: The duration of Weaknesses implanted in enemies by Silver Wolf’s Skill has no turn limit.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail. Be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends