Hanya in Honkai Star Rail: Abilities, Eidolons, more

Honkai Star Rail leaks have revealed details on Hanya, a new 4-star character who buffs ally Speed and debuffs enemies. Here’s everything we currently know about Hanya’s abilities and skills.

Hanya is the latest character to receive the attention of the Honkai Star Rail leaks community. While details on the 4-star character’s element and lore have yet to be revealed, we do have some exciting information pertaining to their abilities and Eidolons.

This is incredibly useful for players that are looking to save their Stellar Jade for future Honkia Star Rail banners, particularly those after the 1.2 update. So, if you want to know more about Hanya in the game or just wish to know what kind of character they are, then make sure you check out the latest leaks.

Contents

HoYoverse Details on Hanya’s release date remain scarce.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal any details regarding a Hanya release date. There are also no leaks detailing when they will make their debut. As always, we’ll update this section as soon as further announcements are made.

Hanya abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Hanya’s abilities have now been leaked and posted on the Honkai Star Rail leaks Reddit page, giving players an early look at their kit. As always, the details below could change before Hanya is officially released, so we’ll be sure to update this section if anything changes.

Skill

Deal Physical DMG equal to ?% of Hanya’s ATK to a single target, after which [Burden] will be applied. [Burden] will automatically release 3 times after triggering the Talent’s skill point recovery, which lasts for ? turns.

Ultimate

Increases an ally’s Speed, the Speed increase is equal to ?% of Hanya’s Speed, additionally, increases their ATK, the ATK bonus is equal to ?% of Hanya’s ATK, this effect lasts for ? rounds. At the same time, recover 1 skill point.

HoYoverse Hanya may be a 4-star, but she does have some powerful abilities.

Talent

When an ally attacks a target afflicted with [Burden], their DMG will increase by ?%. When an ally attacks a target afflicted with [Burden], there is a ?% base chance of recovering a skill point.

Technique

Immediately attacks an enemy, after entering the battle, inflict [Burden] onto a random target.

Traces

Recorder

When any ally attacks an enemy target afflicted with [Burden], if the skill points are equal to or less than ?, Hanya’s Talent skill point recovery base chance will increase by ?%.

Underworld

When any ally deals damage to an enemy target afflicted with [Burden], their DMG will increase by ?%.

Resurrection

Whenever [Burden] skill point recovery is triggered, Hanya will restore ? Energy.

Hanya Eidolons

HoYoverse Hanya can buff her team and provide deadly debuffs.

Details on Hanya’s Eidolons have also leaked early, showcasing how the 4-star Harmony character’s kit will be buffed.

Level 1: After defeating an enemy, if the enemy was afflicted with [Burden], recover 1 skill point.

After defeating an enemy, if the enemy was afflicted with [Burden], recover 1 skill point. Level 2: After casting Basic ATK, Hanya’s next move will be advanced forward by ?%.

After casting Basic ATK, Hanya’s next move will be advanced forward by ?%. Level 3: Skill Lv. +2, up to Lv. 15; Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to Lv. 10.

Skill Lv. +2, up to Lv. 15; Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to Lv. 10. Level 4: When an ally is buffed by Hanya’s Ultimate, Hanya’s Talent of skill point recovery’s base chance will increase to 100%.

When an ally is buffed by Hanya’s Ultimate, Hanya’s Talent of skill point recovery’s base chance will increase to 100%. Level 5: Ultimate Lv. +2, up to Lv. 15; Talent Lv. +2, up to Lv. 15.

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to Lv. 15; Talent Lv. +2, up to Lv. 15. Level 6: When an ally is buffed by Hanya’s Ultimate, when they attack a target afflicted with [Burden], their DMG will increase by ?%.

That’s everything you need to know about Hanya in Honkai Star Rail. Be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

