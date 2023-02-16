Honkai Star Rail PC & Mobile requirements: Minimum and recommended specs

Honkai Star Rail is the latest project from HoYoVerse that’s coming to PC and mobile devices, and this is everything you need to know about the minimum and recommended specs required to run the game.

The upcoming HoYoVerse project, Honkai Star Rail, will feature vast environments and colorful anime-inspired visuals much like its predecessor Genshin Impact. With the game coming to PC, iOS, and Android devices, players will want to maximize its performance to get the most out of the experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about the minimum and recommended specs for running Honkai Star Rail on PC and mobile.

Honkai Star Rail minimum specs

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail features a colorful anime art-style.

To ensure that you can run the game on PC, iOS, and Andriod, here’s a complete list of the minimum spec requirements needed for all devices:

PC minimum specs

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5

Intel® Core™ i5 Memory: 8 GM RAM

8 GM RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or better

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or better Storage: 15 GB available space

iOS and Andriod minimum specs

Andriod : Snapdragon 835, Dimensity 720, Kirin 810, or better.

: Snapdragon 835, Dimensity 720, Kirin 810, or better. iPhone : iPhone 8P, iPhone X, or better.

: iPhone 8P, iPhone X, or better. iPad: Apple A12 processor or better (October 2018 model or better – the operating system must be at least iOS 12)

Honkai Star Rail recommended specs

If you’re looking to get the most out of Honkai Star Rail so you can experience its vibrant sci-fi world exactly as it was intended, here are the recommended specs for PC and mobile devices for the turn-based title:

PC recommended specs

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Intel® Core™ i7 Processor Memory: 8 GM RAM

8 GM RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or better

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or better Storage: 15 GB available space

iOS and Andriod recommended specs

Andriod : Snapdragon 855, Kirin 990, Dimensity 1000, or better

: Snapdragon 855, Kirin 990, Dimensity 1000, or better iPhone : iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or better

: iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or better iPad: Apple A12 processor or better (October 2018 model or better – the operating system must be at least iOS 12)

That’s everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail’s PC and mobile requirements from its minimum to recommended specs. For more Honkai Star Hail content, check out our guides below:

