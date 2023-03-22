Honkai Star Rail currencies explained

Honkai Star Rail is an upcoming title from Genshin Impact developers HoYoverse that features a number of in-game currencies. Here’s everything you need to know about all of the different currencies in the game.

Honkai Star Rail is a new turn-based title from HoYoverse that features an expansive roster of free-to-play and banner-exclusive characters who are brought to life by talented voice actors.

Like most gacha games, there are a lot of currencies for players to obtain and use in Honkai Star Rail, and understanding them all is essential if you want to make the most of your banner pulls to acquire the best characters in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the different currencies in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail currencies

HoYoverse There are a number of different currencies featured in Honkai Star Rail.

There are a total of 7 currencies that range from basic to premium featured in Honkai Star Rail, and they are all used for different purposes from purchasing Light Cones and character upgrades, to securing those all-important banner pulls.

In the table below, we’ve provided a full rundown of each currency, and what they can be exchanged for in the game.

Currency Purpose Credits Credits are the most common currency found in Honkai Star Rail. They can be used to purchase items from Merchants, as well as Light Cones and character upgrades. Credits can be frequently obtained by completing various quests and activities in the game. Stellar Jade Stellar Jade is primarily used to purchase banner pulls for new characters and Light Cones. Players can earn Stellar Jade by completing quests and taking part in events in Honkai Star Rail. Oneiric Shards Oneiric Shards act as Honkai Star Rail’s premium currency, and they can only be obtained by purchasing them with real-world money. Once players have the Shards, they can be exchanged for Stellar Jade on a 1:1 basis. Star Rail Pass A Star Rail Pass can be exchanged for 1 permanent banner pull in the game, and players can buy them in the game for 160 Stellar Jade each. Star Rail Special Pass A Star Rail Special pass can be exchanged for 1 pull on a limited banner in Honkai Star Rail. Like the normal Star Rail Pass, they cost 160 Stellar Jade each. Undying Starlight For every banner pull that earns you a 3-star of the lower-rated item in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll earn Undying Starlight. This currency can be used to obtain low-level items from the in-game store, including level-up materials. Undying Embers Every time you gain a duplicate of a 4 or 5-star item through a banner pull in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll earn some Undying Embers. These can be used to purchase high-value items from the in-game store, including characters.

That’s everything you need to know about all the currencies available in Honkai Star Rail. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

