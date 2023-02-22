Best Himeko Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & abilities

The best Himeko build can give your Honkai Star Rail team a huge boost in damage, so here are the best Relics and Light Cones you should be using – as well as a rundown of her powerful Eidolons and skills.

Himeko is one of the many 5-star characters Honkai Star Rail players can unlock in future banners. This fiery scientist comes packed with huge amounts of damage and can quickly eliminate even the game’s toughest enemies in an instant.

In fact, Himeko is one of the best Fire characters in Honkai Star Rail. This is largely down to her great initiation capabilities and deadly AoE Ultimate. With the right build, Himeko can slot into most team comps, so if you’re planning to use her as your main DPS, here’s everything you need to know about the best Himeko build in Honkai Star Rail.

Contents

Himeko abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Himeko has a number of powerful Fire abilities.

Basic Attack: Sawblade Tuning

Deals Fire damage equal to 50%-130% of Himeko’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill Attack: Molten Detonation

Deals Fire damage equal to 100%-250% of Himeko’s ATK to a single enemy and Fire damage equal to 40%-100% of Himeko’s ATK to any adjacent enemies.

Ultimate: Heavenly Flare

When an enemy’s Weakness is Broken, Himeko gains a stack of Charge (max 3 stacks). If Himeko is fully Charged, deals Fire damage equal to 68%-170% of Himeko’s ATK to all enemies after an ally performs an attack and consumes all Charge stacks. Gains 1 stack of Charge at the beginning of the battle.

Technique: Victory Rush

After using Himeko’s Technique, use a satellite beam to create a Burning Zone that lasts for 15 seconds. When entering battle in the Burning Zone, there is a 100% base chance to increase Fire damage taken by enemies by 10% for 2 turn(s).

Himeko Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Level 1 – My Childhood: After “Victory Rush” is triggered, Himeko’s SPD increases by 20% for 2 turn(s).

Level 2 – Convergence: Deals 15% more damage to enemies with HP values equal to 50% of their Max HP or less.

Level 3 – Poised: Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Level 4 – Dedication: When her Skill Breaks an enemy’s Weakness, Himeko gains 1 additional stack(s) of Charge.

Level 5 – Aspiration: Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Level 6 – Trailblaze: Himeko’s Ultimate hits 2 more times, with each additional hit dealing damage equal to 40% of her Ultimate damage to a random enemy.

Best Himeko Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Himeko’s best Light Cone drastically raises her damage potential.

The best Himeko Light Cone is Night on the Milky Way. This particular Light Cone increases Himeko’s attack by 8% for every enemy on the battlefield and can occur up to five times. If there is any enemy inflicted with Break, Himeko’s damage increases by 24% for one turn.

As a 5-star Light Cone, Night on the Milky Way can be rather hard to unlock as it is dependent on players getting lucky on banners. However, there are a few 4-star Light Cones that can be good choices.

Make the World Clamor enables Himeko to recover 18 Energy immediately upon entering combat, and her Ultimate damage is increased by 24%. While The Birth of the Self increases Himeko’s follow-up attack damage by 24%, and provides a further 24% boost when enemy health is below 50%.

Best Himeko Relics in Honkai Star Rail

The best Himeko Relic in Honkai Star Rail is the Firesmith of Lava Forging. Not only does this Relic set increase Himeko’s Fire damage, but it also boosts her Skill damage by 20% and provides an additional Fire damage boost whenever Himeko uses her ultimate.

As a result, Firesmith of Lava Forging is the top-tier option when it comes to creating the best Himeko build. You can see the full stat breakdown for the Firesmith of Lava Forging Relic set below:

2 Piece: Increases Fire DMG by 12%.

4 Piece: Increases the wearer’s Skill DMG by 20%. After unleashing Ultimate, increases the wearer’s Fire DMG by 12% for the next attack.

5 Piece: Increases Fire DMG by 12%.

Best Himeko team comp in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse The best Himeko team comp is tailored around keeping the fiery scientist safe.

The best Himeko team comp utilizes Gepard, Welt, and Bailu. Gepard’s Ultimate, Enduring Bulwark, applies a shield to all allies and absorbs all incoming damage equal to 32% of his health for three turns. Meanwhile, his Technique also increases his allies’ defense by 25% during the next battle.

Pair this with the insanely strong healing from Bailu, and you have an incredibly safe support network that can keep Himeko out of harm’s way. Lastly, Welt works as another great DPS option, while also having the added bonus of being able to delay enemy actions by 32%-44%.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about creating the best Himeko build in Honkai Star Rail, including the Relics, Light Cones, and team comp you should use.

