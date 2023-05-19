Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Ruan Mei is an upcoming 5-star Ice character that will be coming to Honkai Star Rail in a future update. Here’s everything we know about her leaked skills and abilities.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update is just around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from appearing online. One of the biggest early reveals is Ruan Mei, a new 5-star character that is part of the Harmony path.

Ruan Mei will likely prove popular amongst Trailblazers who are looking to add a Support-based Ice character to their team. So, if you’re aiming to save your Star Rail Special passes for her banner or just wish to know more about her, then our Ruan Mei guide has everything you need to know.

Who is Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse Ruan Mei is heavily involved in the Simulated Universe.

While not much is currently known about Ruan Mei, we do know that she is member 81 of the Genius Society and one of the creators of the Simulated Universe. Herta gives the following description when discussing Ruan Mei:

“There’s Ruan Mei, a master in the field of creation. She cultivated the protoplasm simulating the Aeons.” Quite what her role will be within Honkai Star Rail’s story remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the details we have on her.

HoYoverse A Ruan Mei release date could soon be on the way.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Ruan Mei release date. However, clues surrounding Ruan Mei’s details appear to point towards a Xianzhou connection. This could suggest that players might encounter this enigmatic team member whilst navigating through the exotic landscapes of Xianzhou Luofu.

Of course, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as HoYoverse reveals further information.

Honkai Star Rail Ruan Mei leaked abilities

HoYoverse Ruan Mei’s abilities have leaked ahead of her official release.

According to notable Honkai Star leaker, Mero, Ruan Mei is a five-star Ice character who is a member of the Harmony Path. This means she will serve as a Support, that can aid her team in battle. Ruan Mei’s Skill, Ultimate, Talent, and Technique can all be found below:

Skill: Increases damage dealt by the entire team.

Increases damage dealt by the entire team. Ultimate: Deploys a barrier that increases the whole team’s ATK within its range. Enemies are marked when their shields are broken, increasing their weakened state durations.

Deploys a barrier that increases the whole team’s ATK within its range. Enemies are marked when their shields are broken, increasing their weakened state durations. Talent: Increases damage dealt by the entire team to weakened enemies.

Increases damage dealt by the entire team to weakened enemies. Technique: Deploys a barrier that eliminates enemies within its range. Combat inside the barrier increases the entire team’s Break Effect for several rounds.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

