Best Tingyun Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities

Tingyun is a 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail and is widely regarded as the best support in the game when the right build is used.

As a buffer who can increase the damage output of every character in the game by a lot, Tingyun is a very strong support unit in Honkai Star Rail, in a very similar way to Bennett in Genshin Impact.

Tingyun is ranked at the top of almost every tier list and is a must-have for every player in the game. However, she is also quite reliant on good having Light Cones and Relics in order to become effective.

Here is our guide to the best Tingyun build including the Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and abilities that you’ll need to make her perform optimally.

Contents

Tingyun Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse These are all of Tingyun’s abilities that you will find in the game

Basic Attack: Dislodged

Tingyun will deal Lightning Damage equal to 50%-100% of her ATK stats

Skill: Soothing Melody

Tingyun will increase the attack of an ally by 25%-55% with a value not exceeding 15%-27% of her own ATK stats and will also trigger benediction on the ally. The ally who has benediction from Tingyun will deal additional Lightning DMG equal to 20%-44% of their current ATK stats to any enemy for 3 turns. The benediction functions on only the most recent receiver of Tingyun’s skill.

Ultimate: Amidst the Rejoicing Clouds

Tingyun increases the DMG of an ally by 20%-56% of 3 turns and also regenerates 50 energy for them

Technique: Gentle Breeze

Tingyun will regenerate 50 energy the moment she uses her technique

Tingyun Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Tingyun has some really powerful Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Level 1: Windfall of Lucky Springs: The ally who has the Benediction buff from Tingyun have their SPD increased by 20% upon using the Ultimate ability

Level 2: Gainfully Gives, Givingly Gains: The ally with the Benediction buff will regenerate 5 energy upon defeating an enemy for one turn.

Level 3: Halcyon Bequest: Ultimate increased by +2 up to level 15, Basic attack increased by +1 up to level 10

Level 4: Jovial Versatility: Benediction increases damage multiplier by 20%

Level 5: Sauntering Coquette: Skill and Talent increased by +2 up to level 15

Level 6: Peace Brings Wealth to All: Ultimate’s energy regeneration is increased by 10 for a target ally

Best Light Cones for Tingyun in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Tingyun relies a lot on Light Cones that can provide her with energy regeneration

The best Light Cone for Tingyun’s build in Honkai Star Rail is But the Battle Isn’t Over. This is a 5-star Light Cone that increases the Energy Regeneration rate of the wearer by 10%-18%. It also regenerates a skill point for the wearer when they use their Ultimate on an ally.

Upon using a skill, the next attack by an ally will deal 30%-50% more damage. This weapon is extremely good and you can purchase it for 600 Undying Starlight from the Starlight Exchange shop. As always, it can also be obtained from banner pulls, but that is dependent on how lucky you are.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As a 4-star option, Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds is an amazing Light Cone for Tingyun. This weapon provides any one of three different buffs at the start of a battle and once the wearer’s turn begins. The buffs include increasing the ATK of all allies by 10%-20%, increasing their CRIT DMG by 12%-24%, or increasing their Energy Regeneration rate by 6%-12%.

The buff that is applied once will not be triggered twice and will also override the previous one. Apart from that you cannot stack similar effects from the weapon.

Best Relics for Tingyun in Honkai Star Rail

The best Relic that you can farm for Tingyun’s build in Honkai Star Rail is called the Musketeer of Wild Wheat. This relic set is really good for enhancing the ATK buffs and also helping Tingyun herself within Honkai Star Rail.

The stats from the relic are as follows:

2-piece Bonus: Increases ATK by 12%

4-piece Bonus: Increases the SPD of the wearer by 6% and enhances their Basic ATK DMG by 10%.

Lastly, the ornaments set you can use on Tingyun is called Sprightly Vonawacq. This Ornament increases the Energy Regeneration rate of the wearer by 5% and helps advance the wearer’s action by 40%. Since Tingyun is dependent on her abilities, this ornament is a must-have for her.

Best Team Comp for Tingyun in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Tingyun is best paired with Seele as she can use the former’s buffs really well

Tingyun works on a wide range of teams on account of her versatility. However, the best units you can pair with Tingyun are Seele, Natasha, and Fire Trailblazer. This is because Tingyun can help buff Seele massively to increase her damage output.

Natasha will ensure that both Seele and Tinguyn are healthy and Fire Trailblazer will provide the shields needed to mitigate damage. If you want, Seele can be replaced by Yanqing, Natasha can be replaced by Bronya and Fire Trailblazer can make way for Gepard.

In this case, both Bronya and Natasha will boost Seele’s damage to abnormal amounts. Unfortunately, you cannot run this team, unless your Fire Trailblazer or Gepard is able to mitigate even the hardest-hitting bosses.

Tingyun trailer in Honkai Star Rail

As of writing this article, Tingyun does not have an official trailer in Honkai Star Rail. However, we will update this article as soon as HoYoverse makes one available.

This concludes our guide for Tingyun from Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, check out some of other guides below:

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friend