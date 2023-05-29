Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is an upcoming 5-star Imaginary character that will be introduced to Honkai Star Rail in a future update. Here’s everything we know about him, including his Skills and abilities.

Honkai Star Rail leaks have now revealed details about Dan Heng Imbibitor, giving players a sneak peek at his unique dragon form. Unlike his regular 4-star version, Dan Heng Imbibitor is a 5-star Destruction Imaginary character.

While no Dan Heng Imbibitor gameplay has been revealed, the latest wave of leaks have revealed his Skill and abilities. So, if you wish to learn more about the game’s upcoming 5-star and want to know how he could play upon his release, then our handy hub has you covered.

Who is Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail?

According to renowned Gensin Impact leaker, Mero, Dan Heng is the true identity of the Holder of the Light Clan, and holds the power left over from his previous life as the “Imbibitor Lunae King”. It’s only after Dan Heng accepts “the majestic horns on his forehead, [that] he must bear all the merits and demerits of that sinner.”

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a release date for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae. However, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear official word from the developers.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae abilities

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s abilities have now been revealed, giving players an early look at his Imaginary-based Skill and abilities. As always, the details below could change before Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s release date, so we’ll be sure to update them once official information has been released.

Basic Attack – Lotus: Deals ?% of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s ATK as Imaginary DMG to a target enemy.

Deals ?% of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s ATK as Imaginary DMG to a target enemy. Technique – From the Abyss to the Sky: After using Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s Technique, he will receive ? stack of Reverse Scale at the start of the next battle.

After using Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s Technique, he will receive ? stack of Reverse Scale at the start of the next battle. Skill – Unrestrained: Basic Attack DMG is strengthened. Basic Attack DMG can be strengthened up to 3 times in a row. Casting this Skill does not consume Skill Points and is not considered as a Skill Usage.

Basic Attack DMG is strengthened. Basic Attack DMG can be strengthened up to 3 times in a row. Casting this Skill does not consume Skill Points and is not considered as a Skill Usage. Basic Attack 2 – Instant Brilliance: Casts a 3-stage attack, dealing Imaginary DMG equivalent to ?% of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s ATK to the designated enemy. Casting this skill requires 1 Skill Point.

Casts a 3-stage attack, dealing Imaginary DMG equivalent to ?% of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s ATK to the designated enemy. Casting this skill requires 1 Skill Point. Ultimate – Cleansing of the World: Deals high Imaginary DMG to a single enemy and minor DMG to enemies adjacent to it. Grants ? stacks of Reverse Scale for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae.

Deals high Imaginary DMG to a single enemy and minor DMG to enemies adjacent to it. Grants ? stacks of Reverse Scale for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae. Basic Attack 3 – Heavenly Shadow Arrow: Performs 2 attacks, dealing Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s ATK. Additionally, Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s ATK is dealt to adjacent targets.

Performs 2 attacks, dealing Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s ATK. Additionally, Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s ATK is dealt to adjacent targets. Talent – Righteous Heart: After Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae casts an attack, the DMG he deals will be increased by ?%. This effect can stack up to ? times, and lasts until the end of the turn.

After Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae casts an attack, the DMG he deals will be increased by ?%. This effect can stack up to ? times, and lasts until the end of the turn. Basic Attack 4 – Panna’s Radiance Leap: Performs 2 attacks, dealing Imaginary DMG equal to Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s ATK. At the same time, performs 4 attacks that deals Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s ATK on adjacent targets. Grants [Roar] Effect.

Performs 2 attacks, dealing Imaginary DMG equal to Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s ATK. At the same time, performs 4 attacks that deals Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s ATK on adjacent targets. Grants [Roar] Effect. Roar: Each stack of [Roar] increases Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s CRIT DMG by ?%. This effect can be stacked up to ? times, and lasts until the end of the round.”

Each stack of [Roar] increases Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s CRIT DMG by ?%. This effect can be stacked up to ? times, and lasts until the end of the round.” “Reverse Scales: Stacks used instead of skill points.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkae Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides.

