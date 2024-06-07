GamingHonkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail players convinced HoYoverse has “forgotten” 4-star characters

James Busby
Pela crying while looking at a phoneHoYoverse

The Honkai Star Rail community wants HoYoverse to add more 4-star characters, believing these units have been “forgotten” in recent updates. 

Just like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail also features 4-star characters that can be unlocked for free and on the game’s current banner. While they aren’t as strong as their 5-star counterparts, characters like Tingyun and Gallagher make excellent support characters that help buff their team.

However, the HSR community believes HoYoverse isn’t releasing enough 4-stars, which is leading to stagnant team comps. The lack of 4-star content can also make things tricky for free to play Trailblazers who don’t have access to lots of Stellar Jade.  

“With 2.4, we will have our third patch in a row with no new 4-star, explained one player on the official Honkai Star Rail Reddit page. “I can excuse 2.2 to a point since we got the insane free character of Harmony Trailblazer, and the devs have promised a new form of March 7th at some point, but in general there is a large lack of 4 stars.”

Currently, Honkai Star Rail has 21 4-star characters, and the last one to be released was Gallagher in the 2.1 update. Since then, HoYoverse has slowed down the release of new 4-stars, instead focussing its time on adding two new 5-star banner characters with each patch. 

Gallagher sitting downHoYoverse
Gallagher was the last 4-star added to Honkai Star Rail.

Not only do new 4-star releases help players create diverse team comps, but they also help players build out their roster when they lack Stellar Jades to pull 5-star units. “I’ve noticed it’s a pattern in almost all Hoyo games right now,” commented another player.

“Genshin Impact has barely had any 4-stars in the last year and Honkai Impact 3rd has slowed down the release schedule of A ranks vs S ranks. It seems they’re prioritizing spending on 5 stars cause it’s more profitable and most people won’t care.”

The Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update could see a new 4-star added to the game, so be sure to check out our hub for all the latest news. 

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech