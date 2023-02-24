Best Herta Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & abilities

The best Herta build can provide your Honkai Star Rail team with devastating AoE damage that can easily wipe out multiple enemies, so here are the Relics and Light Cones to get the most out of Herta in combat – and a rundown of her skills and Eidolons.

Herta is a 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail who will be available for players to unlock in the game‘s future banners. She is an extremely intelligent scientist with an unforgiving personality and is the master of The Herta Space Station.

Herta’s powerful AoE abilities make her a formidable force in combat, and one of the best Ice characters in the game. Thanks to her Ice element, her multi-target attacks also have the chance to freeze enemies in their tracks, allowing your team to quickly finish them off. With the right build, Herta can fill the DPS role effectively in various team comps.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the best Herta build in Honkai Star Rail.

Contents

Herta abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Heta has many strong AoE abilities in Honkai Star Rail.

Basic Attack: What Are You Looking At?

Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of Herta’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill Attack: One-Time Offer

Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of Herta’s ATK to all enemies. If the enemy HP is at 50% of their max HP or higher, DMG dealt to the target increases by 20%.

Ultimate: It’s Magic, I Added Some Magic

Deals Ice DMG equal to 120% of Heta’s ATK to all enemies.

Technique: It Can Still Be Optimized

After using her technique, Herta’s ATK increases by 40% for 3 turns in the next battle.

Herta Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Level 1 – Kick You When You’re Down: If the enemy’s HP is at 50% max HP or less, Herta’s Basic ATK deals additional Ice DMG equal to 20% of Herta’s ATK.

Article continues after ad

Level 2 – Triumph and Pursuit: Heta’s CRIT rate is increased by 3% every time her Talent is triggered.

Level 3 – That’s The Kind of Girl I Am: Skill Lv +2 up to a maximum of Lv 15. Basic Attack Lv +1 up to a maximum of Lv 10.

Level 4 – Hit Where It Hurts: Heta’s DMG increases by 10% when her Talent is triggered.

Level 5 – Swear Big or Don’t Swear At All: Ultimate Lv +2 up to a maximum of Lv 15. Talent Lv +2 up to a maximum Lv of 15.

Level 6 – No One Can Betray Me: After using Heta’s Ultimate, her ATK increases by 25% for 1 turn.

Article continues after ad

Best Herta Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

The best Light Cone for Herta in Honkai Star Rail is The Birth of the Self. This increases DMG dealt by Herta’s follow-up attacks by 24%. If the current HP of the target enemy is below 50% of their Max HP, increase the DMG dealt by an extra 24%.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The DMG increase provided with this Light Cone combined with Herta’s Level 1 Eidolon Ice DMG buff can result in some deadly multi-target attacks which will also potentially freeze enemies on the battlefield.

The Birth of the Self is a 4-star Light Cone and can take a while to obtain. In the meantime, the 3-star cones Collapsing Sky and Arrows can be equipped to Herta for a solid DMG buff. Collapsing Sky provides a 16% Basic Attack and Skill DMG increase, and Arrows increases Herta’s CRIT rate by 12%.

Article continues after ad

Best Herta Relics in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse The best relic for Herta can increase her ATK and Ice DMG.

The best Relic for Herta in Honkai Star Rail is Guard of the Wuthering Snow. This relic will boost her overall Ice DMG and also increase her overall ATK by 15%. It also increases the DMG dealt to frozen enemies by 20%.

The additional ATK increase this relic offers, alongside the Ice DMG and Crit rate increases provided by her Eidolons and best Light Cone option, will only make Herta an even stronger force to be reckoned with in combat.

The full stat breakdown for Guard of the Wuthering Snow can be found below:

2-piece : Increases Ice DMG by 12%.

: Increases Ice DMG by 12%. 4-piece : Increases the wearer’s ATK by 15%, and DMG dealt to Frozen enemies is increased by 20%.

: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 15%, and DMG dealt to Frozen enemies is increased by 20%. 5-piece: Increases Ice DMG by 12%.

Best Herta team comp in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse The best team comp for Herta focuses on lifesaving heals and debuffing the enemy.

The best team comp for Herta uses Bailu, Pela, and Kafka. Herta can act as a great main DPS in this team comp with her ability to freeze and deal high DMG to multiple targets.

Article continues after ad

Pela and Kafka also possess powerful attacks but they can make the biggest impact on the battlefield by using their combined debuff abilities to weaken enemies. Kefka’s Shocked debuff is particularly effective as it applies 64% of her ATK as Lightning DoT to enemies at the start of their turn – this makes her a good Sub DPS alongside Herta, while Pela acts as a solid support.

Bailu is a perfect healer in this team comp with her Skill providing multiple heals. With this combination, you’ll be weakening enemies quickly enough for Herta’s multi-target attacks to wipe the battlefield clean in no time at all.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about creating the best Herta build in Honkai Star Rail, including the Relics, Light Cones, and team comp you should use.

For more tips and tricks to help you as you traverse the world of Honkai Star Rail, make sure to check out our page and guides below:

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Star Rail hub | How to sign up for the Honkai: Star Rail beta? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | All there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail