Best Sushang Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons, and Abilities

Sushang is one of the strongest and most impactful characters in Honkai Star Rail. She is a 4-star Physical DMG dealer who has the ability to deal massive single-target damage to enemies, provided you’ve got the right build.

Sushang may not be at the very top of tier lists, but she functions exceptionally well within her own domain. As long as the enemy has Physical shields, Sushang will get the job down single-handedly.

She is quite powerful at Eidolon 0 but gets better once you reach Eidolon 6. However, being a DPS unit, she is reliant on good Light Cones and Relics to become effective in high-tier content.

To help you out, here’s our in-depth guide to Sushang in Honkai Star Rail including her abilities, Eidolons, best team comp, and other details.

Sushang Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Sushang’s Abilities make her a powerhouse in this game

Basic Attack- Cloudfencer Art: Starshine

Sushang deals Physical DMG equivalent to 50%-130% of her ATK stats to a single enemy.

Skill Attack- Cloudfencer Art: Mountainfall

Sushang will deal Physical DMG to an enemy equivalent to 105%-262.5% of her ATK stats with a 33% base chance to trigger Sword Stance on the final hit. Once this is triggered, Sushang will deal Additional Physical DMG equivalent to 50%-125% of her ATK stats.

Sword Stance is guaranteed to trigger if the enemy is inflicted by Weakness Break.

Ultimate- Shape of Taixu: Dawn Herald

Sushang will deal Physical DMG equivalent to 192%-384% of her ATK stats to a single enemy with a 100% base chance to Advance her action immediately. Sushang’s ATK is also increased by 18%-36% and she gains 2 extra chances for triggering Sword Stance through her skill for 2 turns.

The extra Sword Stances triggered from the Ultimate ability deal 50% additional DMG.

Technique- Cloudfencer Art: Warcry

Sushang will immediately attack an enemy upon using this technique. Once she enters the battle, she will deal Physical DMG equivalent to 80% of her ATK stats to all enemies.

Sushang Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Sushang becomes extremely strong once she has a few Eidolons in the bag

Level 1- Cut with Ease: Sushang will regenerate 1 point upon using her Skill against an enemy inflicted by Weakness break.

Level 2- Refine in Toil: Sushang will take 20% reduced damage for 1 turn after triggering Sword Stance

Level 3- Rise from Fame: Ultimate and Talent increased by +2, up to a maximum of level 15.

Level 4- Cleave with Heart: Break Effect increased by 40% for Sushang

Level 5- Prevail via Taixu: Skill increased by +2, up to a maximum of level 15 and Basic ATK increased by +1, up to a maximum of level 10.

Level 6- Dwell like Water: The SPD boost from Sushang’s Talent is now stackable and it can happen up to 2 times. Once Sushang enters the battle, she will immediately gain 1 stack from her Talent’s SPD boos.

Best Light Cones for Sushang in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse In the Night can turn Sushang into an SS-tier DPS in the game

The best Light Cone for Sushang in Honkai Star Rail is In the Night. This Light Cone increases the CRIT Rate of the wearer by 18%-30%. Apart from that, while in battle, for every 10 SPD that exceeds 100, the Basic ATK and Skill DMG of the wearer is increased by 6%-10%.

The user also gets a 12%-20% CRIT DMG boost on their Ultimate ability. This can stack up to a total of 6 times. This Light Cone can only be obtained from the Light Cone Event Warp once it becomes available.

Unfortunately, there is no other method to obtain this Light Cone. However, if you are looking for a free-to-play option then you can go for Cruising in the Stellar Sea.

This Light Cone increases the wearers’ CRIT Rate by 8%-16% and provides an additional Crit Rate boost of 8%-16% in case the HP of the enemy is less than 50%. Upon defeating an enemy, the wearer gains an additional 20%-40% ATK increase for 2 turns.

This Light Cone can be obtained from Herta’s Store in Simulated Universe.

Best Relics for Sushang in Honkai Star Rail

The best Relic set for Sushang in Honkai Star Rail is Champion of Streetwise Boxing. The set bonus for this Relic Set is provided below:

2-piece bonus : Physical DMG dealt is increased by 10%.

: Physical DMG dealt is increased by 10%. 4-piece bonus: Once the wearer attacks an enemy or gets hit, their ATK is increased by 5% for the rest of the fight. This effect stacks up to a total of 5 times.

The best Ornament for Sushang in Honkai Star Rail is Space Sealing Station. This Ornament enhances the wearer’s ATK by 12% and provides an additional 12% boost to the same once their SPD reaches 120.

Best Team Comp for Sushang in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Welt and Sushang have a terrible duo in Honkai Star Rail

The best units to pair with Sushang in Honkai Star Rail are Bronya, Tingyun, and Natasha. This is because Sushang is a DPS unit and she synergizes the best with those who can buff her damage output.

Bronya and Tingyun are the best buffers in the game, while Natasha can help cleanse and heal the party from time to time. If the fights become too chaotic, then it is possible to switch Bronya for Fire Trailblazer or Gepard for shielding.

Lastly, Bronya can also be replaced by Welt as he synergizes extremely well with Sushang. Welt can imprison enemies and delay their attacks, while Sushang can use Advanced action through her Ultimate.

This will help delay enemy turns by a lot which can make battles extremely easy.

That completes our build guide for Sushang in Honkai Star Rail. If you enjoyed it, then check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

