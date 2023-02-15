Honkai Star Rail is the latest title from Genshin Impact developers HoYoVerse, but is the game free to play?

Fans of the anime-inspired Genshin Impact will be looking to dive into HoYoVerse’s new world of Honkai Star Rail and may be wondering whether the game is free to play. Much like Genshin, Star Rail features a big roster of unlockable characters and a vibrant anime art style.

Whether the turn-based title will surpass the success of its predecessor remains to be seen but with over 2,000,000 players pre-registered things are looking positive so far.

If you’re excited to dive into Honkai Star Rail but are wondering whether it’s free to play keep reading because our hub has the answer.

Article continues after ad

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail combines exciting turn-based combat with a Sci-Fi setting.

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play?

Like many gacha games, Honkai Star Rail is completely free to play, meaning players on PC, iOS, and Android devices will be able to signup and experience the story without spending any money.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While the game is free to play however, there are items and characters that will require in-game currencies to unlock – that will need to be purchased using real-world money. This mainly applies to the game’s premium currency, Stellar Jade, which is used to purchase Star Rail and Special Star Rail Passes to roll on the game’s character and weapon banners.

There’s plenty of content in the game players will be able to enjoy for free, however, if you’ve got your eyes set on a specific 5-star character or a particularly powerful Light Cone, you’ll likely need to spend some money.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about whether Honkai Star Rail is free to play or not. Be sure to check out our handy hub for the latest news and information about the title.