Best Serval Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities

Serval is one of the strongest and most underrated units in Honkai Star Rail. However, she is a resource-heavy character and in order to utilize her strength, you need to spend some time building her optimally.

Serval is a Lightning Erudition character which means she can deal AoE damage to enemies. Her ability to break shields is unmatched which has helped her maintain a respectable position in various tier lists for Honkai Star Rail.

There have been a few opinions stating that Jing Yuan makes Serval an obsolete unit. However, it is important to remember that Jing Yuan is a 5-star unit and is extremely difficult to come by. In such cases, Serval is invaluable against every enemy with a Lightning shield in the game.

Here is our detailed guide for Serval in Honkai Star Rail, covering her abilities, best Light Cones, Relic sets, and team compositions.

Serval Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Serval has some really strong skills in Honkai Star Rail

Basic Attack: Roaring Thunderclap

Serval will deal Lightning Damage equal to 50%-110% of her ATK stats to a single enemy.

Skill Attack: Lightning Flash

Serval will deal Lightning DMG equal to 70%-140% of her ATK stats to a single enemy and 30%-66% of her ATK stats to adjacent enemies. The enemies have a 80% base chance of receiving the Shock status effect for 2 turns. Every enemy affected by Shock will receive Lightning DoT damage equal to 40%-114% of Serval’s ATK stats.

Ultimate: Here Comes the Mechanical Fever

Serval will deal Lightning DMG equal to 108%-194% of her ATK stats and extend the duration of the Shock status effect on enemies for 2 turns.

Technique: Good Night, Belebog

Serval will immediately attack an enemy upon entering the battle and will deal Lightning DMG equivalent to 50% of her ATK stats to a random enemy. This attack has a 100% base chance to inflict Shock on all enemy for 3 turns. Shocked enemies will receive Lightning DoT damage equivalent to 50% of Serval’s ATK stats.

Serval Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Serval has some very powerful Eidolons which can enhance her power even further

Level 1-Echo Chamber: Serval’s Basic ATK will deal Lightning DMG equivalent to 60% of its DMG stats to any random enemy that is adjacent to the one struck by Basic ATK.

Level 2-Encore: Serval regenerates 4 Energy every time her talent deals Additional DMG to an enemy.

Level 3- Listen, The Heartbeat of the Gears: Skill is increased by +2 up to a maximum of level 15 and Basic ATK is increased by +1 up to a maximum of level 10.

Level 4- Make Some Noise: Serval’s Ultimate will have a 100% base chance to inflict Shock on any enemy that has not been affected by the same yet. The effect of this Shock will be the same one as applied by Serval’s skill.

Level 5- Belebog’s Loudest Roar: Ultimate and Talent increased by +2 up to a maximum of level 15.

Level 6-This Song Rocks to Heaven: Serval’s abilities will deal 30% more DMG to every enemy inflicted by Shock.

Best Light Cones for Serval in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Night on the Milky Way is the second best option for Serval in Honkai Star Rail

The best Light Cone for Serval in Honkai Star Rail is called Before Dawn. This is a 5-star Light Cone that will increase the CRIT DMG of the wearer by 36%-60% and their Ultimate DMG by 18%-30%. Once the wearer uses a skill or Ultimate, the Light Cone will trigger a buff called Somnus Corpus.

This buff will be consumed once the wearer performs a follow-up attack and their DMG will be enhanced by 48%-80%. This weapon is only obtainable from the Light Cone Event warp by using Star Rail Special Passes.

The second best Light Cone for Serval is another 5-star option called Night on the Milky Way. This Light Cone enhances the wearer’s ATK by 9%-15% for every enemy on the battlefield up to a total of 5 stacks. The wearer’s DMG is further enhanced by 30%-50% once they inflict Weakness Break on an enemy.

This Light Cone can be obtained from the Starlight Exchange shop for 600 Undying Starlight. It can also be obtained as a drop from the Regular Warp or the Light Cone Event Warp.

Lastly, the best 4-star budget option for Serval in the Light Cone slot is Make the World Clamor. This Light Cone generates 20-32 Energy for the wearer upon entering a battle and also enhances the Ultimate DMG by 24%-48%.

Best Serval Relics

The best Relic set for Serval in Honkai Star Rail is called Band of the Sizzling Thunder. This set increases Serval’s Lightning DMG as well as her ATK stats by a significant amount. The set bonus obtainable from this Relic Set has been provided below:

2-piece bonus : Lightning DMG is increased by 10%

: Lightning DMG is increased by 10% 4-piece bonus: The wearer gains a 20% ATK buff for 1 turn upon using their skill ability.

Lastly, her best Ornament set is going to be Space Sealing Station. This Ornament will increase Serval’s ATK by 12% and once her SPD reaches 120 or higher, it will further increase her ATK by an additional 12%.

Best Team Comp for Serval in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Natasha is really good for Serval as her heals and cleanse can come in clutch

Serval is an extremely versatile unit and you can run her with almost anyone and everyone. However, the optimal partners for Serval in Honkai Star Rail will be Fire Trailblazer, Tingyun, and Seele. This is because Fire Trailblazer will act as the tank that will protect the entire team.

Tingyun can buff Serval and also provide the latter with energy. Lastly, Seele will be the single target DPS in the team who can burst down enemies quickly. Serval is an AoE unit which means her damage against bosses will be sub-par.

Hence, Seele can help with that once Serval removes the shields from the boss or any enemy. However, this team is not final as you can replace Seele with Yanqing and Tingyun with Bronya. If you are having survivability issues then Tingyun can make way for Natasha for the heals.

Serval Trailer in Honkai Star Rail

On May 27, 2022, HoYoverse released the official trailer for Serval on their YouTube channel. This trailer came out very early since Serval has been part of all the Closed Beta Tests for the game. If you have not watched it yet, then you can check the trailer from the following link:

That concludes our guide for Serval in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, then please check out some of our other guides below:

