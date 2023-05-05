Best Welt Honkai Star Rail build: Relics, Light Cones, Eidolons & Abilities

Welt is one of the strongest characters in Honkai Star Rail who can function both as a support as well as a DPS if you’re using the best build. However, he is quite reliant on Light Cones and Relics to become truly effective in fights.

If you’ve managed to pull Welt on banners in Honkai Star Rail already then you’re one of the lucky ones. While he may not be ranked highest in our tier list, Welt is one of those units whose value can be felt in the later stages of the game.

The Imaginary element is quite strong and it synergizes exceptionally well with Welt’s kit. Hence, here is a detailed guide surrounding the best Welt build in Honkai Stat Rail, including Light Cones, Relics, and more.

Welt abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse These are all of Welt’s skills that you will find in Honkai Star Rail

Basic Attack: Gravity Suppression

Welt will deal Imaginary DMG equivalent to 50%-130% of his ATK stats.

Skill Attack: Edge of the Void

Welt will deal Imaginary DMG equivalent to 36%-90% of his ATK to a single enemy. He will further deal damage 2 times to a random enemy equivalent to 36%-90% of his ATK. He will also have a 65%-80% chance to reduce an enemy’s SPD for 2 turns by 10 seconds.

Ultimate: Synthetic Black Hole

Welt will deal Imaginar damage equivalent to 90%-180% of his base ATK. He will also have a 100% base chance to imprison enemies for 1 turn after using the ultimate. Every imprisoned enemy will have their SPD reduced by 10% and actions delayed by 32%-44%

Technique: Gravitational Imprisonment

After using his technique, Welt will cast a dimension that will last a total of 15 seconds. Every enemy within this dimension will have their movement SPD reduced by 50%. Once Welt enters the battlefield with enemies within this dimension, there will be a 100% base chance to imprison the latter for 1 turn. Every imprisoned enemy will have their SPD and actions delayed by 20%.

Welt Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse These are some of Welt’s Eidolons that you can unlock in the game

Level 1-Legacy of Honor: After using his Ultimate, Welt will have his abilities enhanced. The following 2 hits with either Welt’s Base ATK or Skill will deal an additional DMG to a target that will be equal to 50% of the former’s Basic ATK damage multiplier or 80% of the Skill DMG multiplier.

Level 2- Conflux of Stars: Welt will regenerate 3 energy every time his talent is triggered

Level 3- Prayer of Peace: Skill level is increased by +2 up to a maximum of level 15. Basic ATK is increased by +1 up to a maximum of level 10.

Level 4- Appellation of Justice: The base chance to reduce an enemy’s SPD using Welt’s Skill is increased by 35%.

Level 5- Power of Kindness: Ultimate and Skill levels are increased by +2, up to a maximum of level 15.

Level 6- Prospect of Glory: Welt will deal damage 1 extra time to a random enemy while using his Skill

Best Light Cones for Welt in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse In the Name of the World is the best Light Cone for Welt

Welt’s best Light Cone in the game is going to be In the Name of the World. This is a 5-star Light Cone that you can buy from the Starlight Exchange shop for 600 Undying Starlight. This Light Cone will increase Welt’s DMG to debuffed enemies by 24%. Once Welt uses his skill, the Effect Hit Rate of his attack will increase by 18% and his ATK will be enhanced by 24%.

Hence, this Light Cone will synergize extremely well with Welt’s kit and his Eidolons. However, obtaining 600 Undying Starlight can take some time, but it should not be an issue as long as you continue to pull in the gacha.

This weapon can also be obtained from the banner, but that will require some serious luck. The probability of obtaining this particular Light Cone is 1 in 14 from the Standard Banner. This means the Starlight shop will be the best bet for almost anyone.

However, if you fail to obtain this Light Cone, then the 4-star Light Cone Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat is a great alternative for the best Welt build in Honkai Star Rail. This Light Cone provides a 60%-100% chance to ensnare an enemy upon being hit. It also reduces the DEF of an ensnared enemy by 12%-16% for 1 turn.

Void is also a really good 3-star option for Welt as it increases the Effect 2Hit Rate of the equipped character by 20%-40% for 3 turns.

Best Welt Relics

The best relic for Welt’s build in Honkai Star Rail will be Wastelander of Banditry Desert. This Relic will enhance Welt’s Imaginary damage while also increasing his CRIT Rate and Crit DMG. The full extent of the Relic’s stats are as follows:

2-piece bonus: Imaginary DMG is increased by 10%

4-piece bonus: Upon attacking a debuffed enemy, the CRIT Rate of the wearer will increase by 10% and the Crit DMG against imprisoned enemies will increase by 20%.

Best Welt Team Comp in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Seele and Fire Trailblazer are two of the best partners for Welt

The best partners for Welt in Honkai Star Rail will be Seele, Fire Trailblazer, and Natasha. This is because Welt in this team can function as a shield breaker and a sub-DPS. You will be able to use his ability to imprison enemies and lock them down while Seele deals consistent single-target burst damage.

Natasha will be able to keep everybody alive, while Fire Trailblazer will tank enemy hits to create openings for Seele and Welt. However, if players are lucky, they can replace Fire Trailblazer with Gepard or Clara and Natasha with Bailu.

Lastly, Seele can also make way for Yainqing in case players ended up obtaining the latter and not the former. Sushang or Dan Heng can also function as a primary single-target DPS in Welt’s team.

So, that completes our guide for Welt in Honkai Star Rail including his Relics, Light Cones, Abilities, and Eidolons.

Welt Trailer in Honkai Star Rail

On May 1, 2023, HoYoverse released the official trailer for Welt in Honkai Star Rail. You can check out the full trailer below:

If you found our Welt guide helpful, then check out some of our other tips and tricks to get better at Honkai Star Rail below:

