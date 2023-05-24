Lynx in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities & more

Lynx is an upcoming 4-star Quantum character that will be introduced to Honkai Star Rail in a future update. Here’s everything we know about the supportive healer, including her Skills and abilities.

Honkai Star Rail leaks have now revealed details about Lynx, a new Quantum 4-star character that supports her team with life-saving heals. While it’s still too early to tell whether she will replace Bailu as the game’s best healer, the latest leaks have given players an early look at her kit.

So, if you’re curious to learn more about Lynx and want to know how she could play when she makes her debut, then our handy hub has you covered.

Contents

Who is Lynx in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse Lynx is a member of the Landau family and the younger sister of Gepard.

According to renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Mero, Lynx is the youngest sister of the Landau family and a snow explorer from Belobog Horizonte. She possesses a calm personality and strong initiative, often embarking on solo expeditions to the snowfields.

The 4-star Quantum character is also a member of the Abundance path, which means she’ll take up a support role within the game.

No, Lynx has yet to receive an official release date. This means Trailblazers will have to patiently wait for HoYoverse to announce further details in the future. Despite this, we do have information on Lynx’s leaked abilities.

Lynx abilities in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Lynx’s abilities are tailored around healing her team.

A Honkai Star Rail leak has revealed Lynx’s Skill and abilities, giving players a glimpse at how she could play upon her release. Below, you’ll find how details about Lynx’s Skill, Ultimate, and overall playstyle.

Skill: Salted Camping Can – This skill removes one negative effect from a designated ally and restores their health by an amount equal to a percentage of Lynx's Max HP plus a fixed amount.

Ultimate: Snowfield Emergency Plan – This ultimate skill removes one negative effect from all allies and immediately restores their health by an amount equal to a percentage of Lynx's Max HP plus a fixed amount. It also restores the same amount of health to all allies at the start of each turn for 1 turn.

Talent: Outdoor Survival Experience – This talent allows Lynx to restore energy when removing a negative effect from an ally.

Technique: Chocolate Energy Bat – This technique immediately restores the health of all allies by an amount equal to a percentage of Lynx's Max HP.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Lynx in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure you check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and information.

