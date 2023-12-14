Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail: Element, rarity, and everything we know

Sparkle is a brand-new and upcoming unit in Honkai Star Rail that is set for release alongside the upcoming region Penacony. Here is what we know about Sparkle so far within the game.

During The Game Awards 2023, HoYoverse provided an official look into two main characters namely Black Swan and Acheron who will arrive alongside Penacony. However, right after the show, they revealed the units that will be arriving in the first major patch for this upcoming region.

Among the new releases, one that has caught everyone’s attention is Sparkle. This is a character who was leaked several months back but was known by a different name. The developers have confirmed not only her name but also her element, and rarity that will become playable in the game.

Here is what you need to know about Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail.

No Sparkle does not have a release date yet. However, since she has received her drip marketing, she will arrive right after version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail. Therefore, fans can expect her to become playable during February 2024.

Sparkle element and rarity in Honkai Star Rail

Sparkle is a 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail that will be using the Quantum element. Therefore, she might function alongside Seele and other Quantum units in the game.

Sparkle Path in Honkai Star Rail

Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail belongs to the Path of Harmony. Therefore, she will be a support unit who will look to buff the other top DPS characters.

This is all we know about Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

