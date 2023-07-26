Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks, abilities, & more

Honkai Star Rail leakers have recently revealed a brand new character called Dr. Ratio and here is everything that you need to know about him.

Honkai Star Rail, the brand new game by HoYoverse has completely taken over the gacha market, even surpassing Genshin Impact in terms of popularity. Therefore, it is natural that leakers have also taken an interest in the game as they are revealing characters and features that will be added later.

One such character that got revealed very recently is Dr. Ratio and players are quite excited about him. Therefore, everything that we know about Dr. Ratio including his abilities, rarity, element, and other details have been listed in brief in this article.

Contents

HoYoverse Dr. Ratio is the brand new leaked unit in Honkai Star Rail

Dr. Ratio element in Honkai Star Rail

Dr. Ratio has been confirmed by leakers to be an Imaginary character in Honkai Star Rail. He was initially rumored to be an Erudition unit, but recent leaks suggest he is going be part of The Hunt.

The class of Dr. Ratio is still up for debate and we will update this page once there is concrete information.

Dr. Ratio rarity in Honkai Star Rail

The rarity of Dr. Ratio is another topic of debate with initial leaks suggesting that he will be a 4-star unit. However, recent ones claim that he will be a 5-star unit, which is creating confusion as of now.

Dr. Ratio abilities in Honkai Star Rail

The leaked abilities of Dr. Ratio have been provided below:

Skill : Deal IMG damage to an enemy and buff the skill in case the enemy has any negative effect.

: Deal IMG damage to an enemy and buff the skill in case the enemy has any negative effect. Ultimate : Deal Imaginary DMG to a single enemy and more depending on the total number of negative effects on the target.

: Deal Imaginary DMG to a single enemy and more depending on the total number of negative effects on the target. Talent : Randomly gain one of ATK buff, CRIT buff, CRIT DMG buff, or SPD buff for 3 turns when using Basic ATK or Skill.

: Randomly gain one of ATK buff, CRIT buff, CRIT DMG buff, or SPD buff for 3 turns when using Basic ATK or Skill. Technique: Taunts the enemy and reduces their SPD for 2 turns.

This is everything we know about Dr. Ratio so far in Honkai Star Rail. We will update this section with more information once it becomes available. In the meantime, do not forget to look into some of our other Honkai Star Rail guides at Dexerto.

